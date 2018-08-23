Asian Games 2018: Round-up of women's handball action on day 4

Japan through to Semis (Image Courtesy: Xinhuanet)

North Korea defeated India 49-19 (23-10) on August 21st during day 4 of the Asian Games 2018 women's handball competition. Im Pong Choe (DPR) scored 11 goals. The North Korean's enjoyed 78% scoring efficiency converting 49 of their 63 shots with 25 fastbreak goals.

In another encounter, Thailand defeated Malaysia 40-12 (24-5). Suphaporn Yaemyim scored 11 goals for Thailand. They converted 40 of their 45 opportunities finishing with an 85% scoring efficiency which included 10 fastbreak goals and nine from the seven-meter line.

South Korea defeated China 33-24 (14-11). Korea's Yura Jung scored eight goals. The Korean's also enjoyed 75% scoring efficiency converting 33 of their 44 opportunities with six fastbreak goals.

Hong Kong defeated Indonesia 35-11 (17-5) on August 21st. Lei Ling Wu (HKG) scored 11 goals. They converted 35 of 58 opportunities ending with a 65% scoring efficiency with 11 fastbreak goals and nine from the seven-meter line.

Thailand defeated Hong Kong 30-24 (13-10) on August 19th. Pawinee Bunjarern (THA) scored 10 goals. Lei Ling Wu (HKG) scored seven goals.

China defeated India 36-21 (19-9) on Aug 19th. Haixia Zhang (CHN) scored 7seven goals while India's Maninder Kaur scored 10 goals. The Chinese assault was led with 11 fastbreak goals.

Japan crushed Malaysia 64-3 (32-2) in a lopsided contest on August 19th. Tomomi Kawata (JPN) scored 10 goals. Japan had an incredible 93% shot efficiency as they converted 64 of their 69 opportunities at goal. They also enjoyed a breathtaking 38 fast break goals and five breakthrough goals.

North Korea defeated Kazakhstan 37-33 (17-17) in an eagerly contested game on August 19th. North Korea enjoyed a better goal efficiency of 76% compared to 69% by the Kazakhs. Kyong Sun O (DPR) scored 9nine goals and Dana Abilda (KAZ) scored 10.

Group Standings

Group A: South Korea 6, North Korea 4, Kazakhstan 4, China 2, and India 0.

Group B: Japan 6, Thailand 6, Hong Kong 2, Indonesia 2 and Malaysia 0.

Japan and Thailand have entered the semifinals.