Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Wolverines introduced as third team

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third PHL team. A total of six teams will be taking part in the inaugural edition of the franchise-based league. Shatvik Corporation is backing Rajasthan Wolverines in the first edition of the tournament.

Shatvik Corporation is led by entrepreneur and golfer Yash Dave. He is keen to work on inspiring and promoting the next generation of athletes in the sport of handball.

"We at Shatvik Corporaion are pleased to bag the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League, titled Rajasthan Wolverines, and believe that with the onset of PHL, India shall see a handball revolution in times to come," said Yash.

Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Wolverines are the three teams to have been registered so far.

Handball is one of the most popular sports in Europe. The motive behind encouraging handball is about aiming to draw a decent response in India as well.

"I believe the rise of new age sports and an increase in appetite for Olympic sports among the sporting enthusiasts would augur well for the Indian youth to embrace handball in a bigger way. While Khelo India has revolutionized grassroot sports, companies such as ours aligning with the fastest Olympic sport of Handball will give great rise to handball in India and Indian Handball globally,” said Yash Dave, Managing Director, Wolverine Sports Pvt. Ltd.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wolverine Sports Private Limited; the sports arm of Shatvik Corporation as the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League and the team is named Rajasthan Wolverines. Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues," said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd in a statement.

The Premier Handball League is slated to commence next year.

