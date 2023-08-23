10 bad skincare habits that are ruining your skin

With days passing by, people are becoming more enlightened about skincare. They have been adopting new methods to take good care of their skin for not just a better appeal but to unleash the best form of their skin. Further, it also provides immense health benefits for the skin, maintaining a healthy, hydrated, and plummeted texture that looks youthful.

But keeping it all aside, people are still into some bad habits that lead to skin damage and invite other skin issues as well. These habits can be categorized as both voluntary and involuntary as some are done with full consciousness, while others are just done with partial instincts. This is a part of skincare that doesn't get much attention but deserves much more than anything else.

Bad habits in skincare that are ruining your skin and how to fix them

Here are 10 bad habits that can lead your skin to a detrimental stage along with the ways to fix it.

1. Neglecting makeup removal before bed

Makeup removal for skincare (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: Retiring for the night without cleansing your face and leaving makeup intact can result in clogged pores, potentially culminating in unsightly breakouts.

Solution: Before retiring to bed, consistently incorporate makeup removal into your regimen, employing a gentle remover or micellar water, followed by an appropriate facial cleanser.

2. Over-exfoliation

Exfoliation for skincare (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: The tendency to excessively indulge in exfoliation, whether through excessive frequency or abrasive scrubs, can compromise your skin's protective barrier. It can induce redness and heightened sensitivity.

Solution: To counter this, it is advisable to limit exfoliation to a frequency of 2-3 times per week while opting for a mild exfoliant compatible with your skin type. Favor chemical exfoliants such as AHAs or BHAs over harsh physical scrubs.

3. Neglecting sunscreen protection

Sunscreen for skincare (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: The act of neglecting sunscreen application exposes your skin to the detrimental effects of UV damage, including premature aging and an elevated susceptibility to skin cancer.

Solution: In order to rectify this, consider the daily application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 or higher, even on overcast days, coupled with vigilant reapplication every two hours when exposed to sunlight.

4. Pimple picking consequences

Pimple picking is bad for skincare (Image via Getty Images)

Undesirable Habit: Succumbing to the impulse of squeezing or picking at facial blemishes can create a breeding ground for infection, scarring, and the prolonged span of the pimple in the affected areas.

Solution: It is advisable to adopt a more hands-off approach, allowing pimples to convalesce naturally. If necessary, contemplate the consultation of a dermatologist for professional extraction.

5. Neglecting moisturization

Moisturization for skincare (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: The omission of moisturizer from your skin care regimen, even if your skin leans towards oiliness, may lead to unwarranted dehydration.

Solution: To rectify this situation, proactively administer an appropriate moisturizer that aligns with your skin type, thereby ensuring the preservation of optimal hydration and equilibrium.

6. Using products with aggressive components

Skincare (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: The incorporation of skincare products filled with aggressive constituents can result in the undue stripping of your skin's natural layer, leading to unwanted irritation.

Solution: Opt for skincare formulations bearing gentle, non-irritating ingredients. It is also prudent to conduct a preliminary patch test and embark on a gradual assimilation of new products into your skincare routine.

7. Not removing sweat after a workout

Sweat removal is necessary for skincare (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: Permitting sweat to linger on your skin after physical exercise can inevitably create an environment fit for post-workout breakouts.

Solution: Post your workout session, it is judicious to employ a mild cleanser or specialized facial wipes to systematically eliminate sweat and impurities from your skin.

8. Harmful effects of smoking

Smoking (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: The indulgence in smoking bears the potential for instigating premature aging and the degradation of your skin's integrity.

Solution: To rectify this, embark on a journey to improve both your overall health and skin condition by refraining from smoking, and, if deemed necessary, engage pertinent support mechanisms to facilitate the cessation process.

9. Usage of hot water

Use normal water (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: The utilization of scalding hot water during your facial cleansing ritual carries with it the risk of stripping your skin of its inherent oils, thereby potentially precipitating irritation.

Solution: In lieu of this, a judicious preference for lukewarm water is recommended when cleansing your face, thus ensuring the preservation of your skin's moisture equilibrium.

10. Inadequate hydration

Drinking water (Image via Getty Images)

Bad habit: The failure to maintain adequate hydration levels may manifest in a skin complexion bereft of its inherent radiance.

Solution: To rectify this, one is encouraged to diligently uphold a regimen of proper hydration by the consistent consumption of an ample quantity of water throughout the day, thereby fostering not only well-hydrated skin but also overall well-being.

There are other factors as well like stress, sleep deprivation, and usage of expired products. To achieve better skin, do keep them in mind and ensure not to do these mistakes again.