10 common signs of too much sugar in your body    

Sugar is an important source of energy, but excessive sugar in the body can do more harm than good and may also lead to several health conditions. But how much sugar is too much? What are the signs of too much sugar in your body?

Well, several signs and symptoms indicate that you have excessive sugar in your body. From rapid weight gain and stomach problems to mood swings and trouble sleeping, listed below are 10 signs you’re eating too much sugar.

Major signs of too much sugar in your body

Read on to learn about some of the most common signs that you are eating too much sugar:

1. Weight gain

Excessive sugar intake leads to weight gain. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Weight gain is one of the most common signs of too much sugar in your body as sugary foods and beverages are high in calories and contain no nutritional value, leading to rapid weight gain.

Consuming excessive sugar also elevates insulin production in the body, which results in the accumulation of fat particularly around the belly.

2. Digestive problems

High sugar intake causes stomach problems. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Another major sign that indicates your body has too much sugar is digestive problems. Excessive sugar intake can lead to a variety of stomach problems, including diarrhea, bloating, gas and more.

Processed sugar, particularly is very harmful to the body as they pass through the intestines without any change and further causes accumulation of bacteria in the gut. This, as a result, leads to bloating, cramps, gas and several other digestive problems.

3. Acne and other skin problems

Acne is a sign of too much sugar in the body. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you are noticing acne and pimples on your skin lately, high sugar intake may be the reason behind this.

That’s because consuming too much sugar triggers androgen and excess oil production in the body, which causes breakouts.

4. Mood swings and irritability

Irritability indicates too much sugar in the body. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Irritability is also among the top signs of too much sugar in your body. That’s because sugar triggers fluctuations in the blood sugar levels that further cause unnecessary mood swings and irritability.

5. Trouble sleeping

Trouble sleeping is a sign of too much sugar in the body. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Studies suggest that high sugar intake can cause trouble sleeping and if left unnoticed and untreated, it may also cause serious sleep issues later in life.

This is because consuming sugar, particularly at night, leads to a boost in energy and reduces the ability to rest.

6. High blood pressure

High blood pressure is linked to high sugar intake in the body. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Signs of too much sugar in your body also include constant high blood pressure. In fact, studies also claim that there is a significant link between high sugar intake and high blood pressure.

So, to manage your hypertension, it’s important not only to limit your salt intake but to keep a check on your sugar intake as well.

7. Joint pain

Joint pain indicates too much sugar in the body. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

High sugar intake has also been linked to joint pain, especially in women. Several studies suggest that consuming high amounts of sugar can trigger joint pain and also cause arthritis in women.

8. Fatigue

Low energy levels indicates high sugar in the body. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you are feeling low on energy, it could be due to the high sugar intake you are consuming in your everyday diet.

That’s because regardless of how much sugar you consume, you are going to feel hungry again in a few minutes as it’s an instant source of energy.

9. Concentration problems

Problems with concentration is the result of eating too much sugar. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Problems with concentration, memory and focus are all results of eating too much sugar. Indeed, sugar is an important source of energy for the brain, consuming it in larger quantities can lead to inflammatory problems and may also cause cognitive dysfunctions.

10. Oral issues

Oral problems are major signs of too much sugar in your body. (Image via Pexels/Arvind Philomin)

Signs of too much sugar in your body include teeth and gum problems, too. That’s because bacteria in the mouth feed on sugar, which causes cavities and several other oral problems.

To keep yourself away from oral issues, make sure you rinse your mouth properly after eating or drinking any kind of food and beverages, especially ones that contain sugar.

So, these were some of the major signs of too much sugar in your body. And while it's impossible to eliminate sugars in your diet, the best you can do is go for natural sugar-containing foods like fruits and cut back on processed foods as much as possible. Focus on healthier options to keep yourself healthy and fit and away from diseases.