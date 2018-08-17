10 Dynamic Home Workouts For Arms

Bidyut Ghosh
17 Aug 2018, 12:51 IST

Arms are the most critical part of the body for movement and stabilization. We can hardly think of an activity without the involvement of the arms. Moreover, well-muscled arms essentially go along with well-developed shoulders.

It is, therefore, essential to ensure that the arms get their fair share into the workouts to build up the muscles.

Arms are composed of different muscles and the most important arm muscles are:

a) Biceps (biceps brachii), which rests on top of the humerus bone. It flexes the elbow and rotates the forearm.

b) Triceps (triceps brachii) helps straighten the arms.

c) Brachioradialis, which help rotate the forearm and flexes it at the elbow.

To train for upper arms (biceps and triceps), all kinds of rep ranges may be looked into - high (15-20), moderate (8-12) and low (4-6). All the ranges have their own purpose and one might like to use all ranges in the pursuit for bigger arms.

Included below in the article is a list of most favored arms workouts which should give one the desired result.

# Push-Up

Instructions:

Step 1. Start in a plank position toes on the ground & hands shoulder width apart, fingers pointed forward.

Step 2. With your back straight, while breathing in, slowly bend your arms and lower your chest to almost ground level.

Step 3. Using your arms, raise yourself to the plank position while breathing out. Repeat preferred repetitions.

Also, read 6 Explosive Home Workouts To Hit Every Muscle.

Important Tips: If holding the plank position becomes difficult, you may lower your knees to the ground.

# Wall Push-ups

Instructions:

1. Stand straight in front of a wall at about an arm length away.

2. Place your palms on the wall straight at shoulder level. Hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

3. Bend elbows and bring your chest and chin close to the wall.

4. Take a deep breath, exhale and push the wall until your elbows are slightly bent and your chest and chin are away from the wall.

5. Inhale and go back to the starting position and repeat.

Important Tips: Ensure that your fingertips point upwards while placing your palm on the wall.

