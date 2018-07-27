10 Fittest African Footballers of All Time

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

In recent years, there has been a real surge of talent coming out of African nations. Guys like Samuel Kuffor, George Weah and Drogba have managed to succeed at Europe’s best clubs, cementing their statuses as legends of the game.

Without a doubt, football is probably the most popular sport in every African country,

With the increased development of African football each ongoing year, more unknown players will lit up the big stages in the near future. African players are usually known for their physical strength and fitness. Some of them are among the world’s best players and are also rated very highly by their peers.

With that being said, let's have a look at the 10 fittest African players to have played football.

10) Ahmed Hassan

AFCON Final - Cameroon v Egypt

Ahmed Hassan is a former Egyptian midfielder who is the most capped male footballer in history. On 27 March 2012, Hassan started a friendly match against Kenya which broke the world record for most international appearances for any international male player with 181 matches played. He ended his international career with 184 appearances for The Pharaohs.

The durable midfielder also lifted the CAF Champions League with Al Ahly in 2008 and has also won league and cup trophies in his native country, Turkey and Belgium. One of Egypt’s most successful exports to Europe, Hassan was named Player of the Tournament at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was a strong and yet very technical player, his durability over the years has shown as he played in 8 African Cup of Nations tournaments and won 4 titles in 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010 establishing themselves as kings of Africa.

He is regarded as one of the best players in African football history. He was a key player for Anderlecht and Besiktas and ended his European career earlier as his family had already returned to Egypt.

His club career was solid but not spectacular but was hardworking and willing to learn the ins and outs of the game, he was the ultimate captain and team player.

Hassan retired in 2013 and managed Egyptian club Petrojet for a short while in 2015. Right now, Hassan works for the Egyptian channel DMC where he analyzes the games of the Egyptian first division.

