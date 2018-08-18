Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 High Protein Snacks That Are Portable And Healthy

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
382   //    18 Aug 2018, 12:49 IST

Haylie Duff Shakes Up Her Resolutions With NEW Burt's Bees Plant-Based Protein Shakes

Protein snacks not only help you fight your hunger pangs but are also a great way to substitute easily portable junk food items. They are healthy, convenient and easy to prepare. Most of the snacks available today are unhealthy and high in calorie content, making it a strict no-no for those who are trying to make positive changes in their lifestyle and diet.

Protein-rich snacks make you feel full and control your blood sugar level. They give you the energy to be extremely productive throughout the day without making you feel guilty about consuming numerous calories.

Protein is a macronutrient and hence, it is required by your body in large amounts. Because your body does not store protein, it is extremely important for you to manage its sufficient supply. With a busy and monotonous life, managing that can be a tedious task.

What you then need, is a snack that is rich in protein and is portable such that it can be easily consumed on the go. Here are some protein-rich snacks that are tasty and portable and are super easy to make:

1.    Hummus

All you need to do is grind 1 can of cooked chickpeas, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1.5 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 medium sized clove of garlic, a little tahini, salt and black pepper together in a mixer and voila! Your hummus is ready. Carry it in tiny tiffin and have it with carrot or cucumber slices. It is an excellent source of protein and can be cooked in 5 minutes.

Lea Michele & Sabra Dipping Company Host An Unofficial Meal Event In NYC Celebrating #NationalHummusDay

2.    Mixture of Nuts

Nuts are a rich source of protein and this simple mixture will give you a power-packed kick. Mix ½ a cup of almonds, peanuts, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, and raisins together with the same quantity of toasted coconut pieces and aam papad. Do not over consume these as nuts do contain calories.

