Yes, you read that right! Even you can now learn the 10 persuasion tricks from psychology books that work every time. Persuasion is a handy skill, that can be used in various contexts. There will always be someone in your team, or in your family who will be against your decision. It then becomes essential to get them on your side.

Sales is nothing without persuasion, and there are many other fields where you need this skill to get the job done. How do you do this then? What can help you? Well, many psychologists have for a long time been interested in the dance between the pursuer and the one who gets pursued. This gave rise to many tricks that you can have right under your sleeve.

Persuasion can be your go-to skill. (Image via Freepik/ Pressfoto)

Top 10 Psychology Tricks to Persuade Anyone

This guide will also help you in identifying when these tricks are being used on you and make you a pro at identifying signs of manipulation. Here are the psychology tricks that will help you learn the art of persuasion and implement them in your everyday life:

1) Principle of reciprocity

Reciprocity can be a gamechanger for many. (Image via Vecteezy/ Yulia Gapeenko)

You have to think it through from the very beginning when you are try to be reciprocal and persuade someone in the process.

Start with small favors, for instance, completing a chore, holding the office seat for them, giving them a coffee in the morning, and more. They are likely to feel obligated to return the favor.

2) Polite expressions

Polite expressions can get the work done. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

"Please" is a magic word, and you may have to turn into a people pleaser some time, to get your job done.

We are much likely to be pursuaded, when an individual adds polite expressions in comparison to instructions or demands. By expressing gratitude and saying thank you, you also increase the chances.

3) Scarcity

Your ability to create scarcity can be persuasive. (Image via Vecteezy/ Craven A)

Scarcity is scary. Humans love abundance, and when you introduce scarcity, the person is likely to comply easily. The year of the pandemic introduced the scarcity of toilet papers, and everyone hoarded, even if it was sufficient for everyone. When you tell someone that you have something no one else does, they are more likely to comply.

4) Anchoring and adjustment

You drop an anchor, and slowly reel them in. (Image via Vecteezy/ Benis Arapovic)

All humans work on cognitive shortcuts known as heuristics. When you interact with someone, bring them to an anchor point. Once they seem convinced, continue to pursue them with additional information around the anchor. Don't be in a rush, and try to carry on as long as you see its effects showing on the other person.

5) Framing effect

Framing effect can have a direct effect on your perception. (Image via Getty/ Michael Bunker)

Yes, all marketing companies use this technique. Yes, we have been fooled by most of them. 80% fat free will always sound more appealing than 20% fat, even though they mean the same thing. Frame information in a way that influences the appeal.

6) Foot in the door/ Door in the face technique

These two are perhaps the most effective persuasion techniques in psychology. (Image via Vecteezy/ Gstudioimagen)

For the foot-in-the-door technique, begin with a small request until eventually the other person accepts your original request. These are dark psychology tricks that continued to be used today.

Meanwhile, face-in-the-door technique is quite the opposite. You start with an unrealistic and extremely large request. Gradually, you reduce it to your original request.

7) Nodding

Nod away to pursue. (Image via Freepik/ Benzoix)

Nod away to pursue the one who is in front of you. All of us love validation, and when we show others that we agree non-verbally with them, they are more likely to pay attention to our requests and agree to them.

The trick is simple, be polite and keep nodding.

8) Priming

Come back to to read this article again, when you are done drinking your coca cola. (Image via Vecteezy/ rutchapong moolvai)

It is a sweet, fizzy drink that you can enjoy with a smile. Which can of soft drink would you like to open? If you said Coca Cola, you have been effectively primed by the picture. Coca Cola has for long used this technique from psychology, to run their business successfully.

9) Talk faster

Your boss talks fast for a reason. (Image via Freepik/ Jcomp)

Ever imagined why your superior keeps their instructions short and crisp? or why they talk faster than other employees? Well, generally it's just to get the job done as quickly as possible.

When you talk fast, others are likely to affirm for the sake of it. They want to show that they have been receptive all the while, and have understood what has transpired. This gives them less opportunity to refuse.

10) Deadline technique

You can break through any deal with a deadline. (Image via Freepik/ rawpixel.com)

Give people a deadline, and they will do as you tell them. Most shopping departments use this psychology trick to keep their shoppers in a state of anticipation and frenzy. If you don't get this now, you might miss the offer forever. This can be one of your go-to tricks to pursue someone.

While these are the top 10 tricks for persuasion, many continue to be researched till date. If you want to learn more, there are many Psychology books that can help you slowly and gradually learn this skill. Some of these are: "Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion" by Robert Cialdini, "The Psychology of Persuasion" by Kevin Hogan, and many more that continue to be published.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.