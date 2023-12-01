In the diverse landscape of cinema, actors with cleft lip have carved a unique niche, showcasing exceptional talent and resilience. This feature, a congenital split in the upper lip, has been a defining trait for some of the most revered names in cinema.

Despite the challenges posed by societal perceptions and industry standards, these individuals have risen to prominence, breaking barriers and altering the narrative around physical differences in the entertainment world.

This article celebrates the achievements of 10 such actors, whose journeys are not just about their acclaimed performances but also about inspiring stories of overcoming adversity and embracing uniqueness. Each actor's story is a testament to determination and artistry, reminding us that talent transcends physical attributes and societal expectations.

Popular actors with cleft lip

Here are 10 of the most popular actors with cleft lip.

1. Joaquin Phoenix

Recognized globally for his intense, transformative roles, Joaquin Phoenix was born with a microform cleft lip. Embracing his distinct feature, he has become one of Hollywood's most respected actors. His most notable works include "Joker," for which he won an Academy Award, and acclaimed films like "Gladiator" and "Walk the Line."

2. Stacy Keach

Stacy Keach, an accomplished actor with a mild cleft lip, has had a prolific career in both film and television. His distinctive voice and presence have graced projects like the TV series "Mike Hammer," and movies such as "American History X." Keach's resilience and versatility have made him a respected figure in the industry.

3. Cheech Marin

Best known for his work in the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, Cheech Marin was born with a cleft lip. He has successfully transitioned into a variety of roles in films and TV shows, including "Nash Bridges" and voicing characters in Disney's "The Lion King" and "Cars" series, showcasing his dynamic range.

4. Tom Burke

Tom Burke, a British actor with a cleft lip, has made a name for himself with his captivating performances in "War & Peace" and as the titular detective in the BBC series "Strike." His unique features have added to his on-screen charisma, making him a memorable presence in every role he undertakes.

5. Andy Garcia

Though not always immediately noticeable, Andy Garcia was born with a cleft lip. His successful career spans a wide range of roles in films like "The Godfather Part III," "Ocean's Eleven," and "When a Man Loves a Woman," establishing him as a versatile and respected actor in Hollywood.

6. Jesse Plemons

Rising star Jesse Plemons, who has a subtle cleft lip, has been acclaimed for his performances in TV series like "Breaking Bad" and "Fargo," as well as in movies like "The Irishman" and "Judas and the Black Messiah." His ability to portray complex characters has made him a sought-after actor in the industry.

7. Clifton Collins Jr.

With a career spanning over two decades, Clifton Collins Jr. has a mild cleft lip. He has showcased his talents in a variety of roles. Collins' notable appearances include "Traffic," "Capote," and "Westworld," where his intense performances have often stolen the scene.

8. Michael Berryman

Known for his distinctive appearance due to Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia, which includes a cleft lip, Michael Berryman has become an icon in horror films. His most famous role was in "The Hills Have Eyes." Berryman's presence in the genre is both unforgettable and influential.

9. Robert David Hall

Best known for his role as Dr. Al Robbins in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," Robert David Hall was born with a mild cleft lip. His work in TV has not only been entertaining but also inspirational, showing that physical differences are no barrier to success in the entertainment industry.

10. Trevor Goddard

Trevor Goddard, an actor with a cleft lip, gained fame for his role as Kano in the "Mortal Kombat" film and for his appearances in "Pirates of the Caribbean." His rugged look and acting skills made him a memorable figure in the action and adventure genres.

Each of these actors with cleft lip has not only embraced their physical uniqueness but also used it to enhance their professional appeal and contribute significantly to their respective genres.