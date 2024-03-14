10 thought experiments that can change your brain forever 

Our brains are built to think more and perhaps this has no limits. However, due to social conditioning and our environment, our ability to think outside the box becomes limited. There are no restrictions or rules on thought experiments. In short, they are devised to challenge our preconceived notions and beliefs.

Some would find these thought experiments frustrating, while many also find them fascinating. Our brain is truly a wonder machine and sometimes it needs to think in the extremes or atypically.

Thought experiments engage our imagination. (Image via Vecteezy/ peach_vecteezy)

10 thought experiments that will change your brain and how you think

Thought experiments present hypothetical questions or situations and are framed to evoke curiosity. These are meant to raise questions without having consequences in the real world. Interestingly, they also revolve around major life concerns, such as life and death, identity, and many other complex concerns.

Here are some thought experiments to challenge your brain:

1.Swampman

Have you read about these thought experiments before? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Imagine that lightning strikes a person in a swamp and passes away. However, simultaneously, an identical being is created. This being has the same thoughts, memories, and face as you. The thought experiment is: Is the swampman a person? And are they the same as the original?

This experiment helps us understand our sense of self-identity and addresses the looming question: Who am I?

2. Mary's room

What would your life feel without colors? (Image via Freepik/ wirestock)

Mary is a scientist of colors in a room. The peculiar thing is that everything in the room is black and white. She knows about all the physical aspects, but has not witnessed colors firsthand. What happens when she finally experiences color for the first time? Would that add to anything she already knows?

This experiment challenges our view of the physical world and how we perceive things realistically.

3. The Prisoner's dilemma

Would your brain protect yourself? (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro)

This thought experiment is a classic thought experiment that involves two individuals. They must decide whether they want to cooperate or betray each other, but there is a temptation to betray. This engages your mind to think if you would place your self-interest over everything else.

4. The Experience Machine

What experiences would you create with your brain? (Image via Pexels/ Digital Buggu)

Imagine that you have a machine that generates pleasurable experiences for the rest of your life. There are no side-effects, you can generate specific experiences, and these are also ultra-realistic. The thought experiment for your brain is: would there be a reason for you to not use the machine? Through this, our notion of seeking only pleasures gets challenged.

5. Unlimited resources

Imagination has no bounds. (Image via Vecteezy/ khunnok_studio)

As the name suggests, unlimited resources asks you: What would you do if you had unlimited resources, including a bottomless pit of cash. While we all imagine a life of limitless power and resources, what would happen if you had it all? This experiment is cleverly designed to gauge your moral and ethical values.

6. The life you can save

Who would you save? (Image via Pexels/ Luca Nardone)

Imagine that you see a drowning child. Would you jump in to save them or think about your expensive shoes? If your answer is yes, try answering the next question. If you are obligated to save the life of a child in front of you, is there a fundamental difference between saving this child and one on the other side of the world? When implemented in everyday life, people are encouraged to think of donations through this experiment.

7. Magic wand

How would this magic wand change your life and mental landscape? (Image via Vecteezy/ Sviatlana Barysenka)

Have you watched cartoons, where they draw and come to life? Similarly, what would you do if you had a magic wand? What would you want to change in your life and how would you take the obstacles in your life away? Would you see a world without mental health issues? Let your brain think of the barriers to using this wand.

8. The trolley problem

Our brain works in accordance to the stages of moral development. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

The trolley problem a thought-provoking experiment for your brain and lies at the intersection of psychology and philosophy. You are riding in a trolley that does not have functioning breaks. The track that you are on has five people on it, but if you switch tracks, you may hit just one person. What would you choose? Our sense of right and wrong is put to a test in this experiment.

9. Ship of Theseus

Would it remain the same? (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Similar to the swampman experiment, the ship of Theseus revolves around self-identity and self-awareness. It involves a ship that has its components replaced over time. Would the vessel remain the same with all its components changed?

10. The butterfly effect

Did the butterfly effect charge your brain cells? (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

This thought experiment lies in the notion that one small occurrence can influence a much larger, more complex system. It highlights how we are interconnected to each other, and everything around us.

If you notice, these thought experiments challenge who you are, how you see the world, and how you think! They lie at the intersection of psychology, philosophy, ethics, physics, and even mathematics. Our brains can engage in numerous combinations and permutations, would any of these strike your imagination?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.