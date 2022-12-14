Self-awareness is a buzzword in the mental health community. It's one of the core elements of self-improvement and personal development, as the more aware we are of ourselves, the more we are aware of our choices.

The ability to observe oneself clearly and objectively through reflection and introspection is called self-awareness. There are undoubtedly different levels of self-awareness, even though it may not be possible to achieve complete objectivity regarding oneself (this dispute has persisted throughout the history of philosophy). Self-awareness lies on the spectrum.

Although everyone has a basic understanding of what self-awareness is, we are still unsure of its exact origins, what its forerunners are, or why some people appear to have more or less of it than others.

Levels of Self-Awareness

People who are self-aware are conscious of their strengths and weaknesses as well as the things that enable them to flourish. They're aware that how others perceive them may not be the same as how they perceive themselves.

It's simpler for people to develop healthy self-esteem when they have a greater understanding of who they are.

There are various theories of self-awareness, which describe different levels of awareness. The most popular theory of awareness is divided into five levels. While that takes a developmental perspective, these levels are equally applicable for adults:

Differentiation: A baby shows signs of recognizing their own reflection. They may notice something unusual or unexpected about glancing at their reflection. It's a state of minimal awareness. For example, an adult who views the mirror is shocked by their reflection for a few seconds.

Situation: A baby starts to distinguish their own actions, existence, and reflection from those around them. They recognize that they are different from the environment.

Identification: At this age, a child is completely aware that they're looking at their own image in a mirror. "This is me," is something that they may voice out.

Permanence: They can recognize themselves in photos or films even when their look changes, and they have a full sense of who they are. A sense of permanence becomes part of their identity.

Self-consciousness: A child adopts a third-person perspective of themselves and becomes cognizant of how others see them. Feelings like pride or embarrassment may arise as a result of that.

Types of Self-Awareness

Self-awareness doesn't emerge overnight. The process starts when children first learn to identify and label their emotions, strengths, struggles, and preferences, which continues to change over time.

It comes in two forms: private and public. People who're aware of something about themselves that others may not, such as having anxiety when reading aloud, are said to have private self-awareness.

When people are conscious of how others perceive them, they have public self-awareness. It doesn't begin till a child is five years old. Before that, most children are unaware that other people don't always feel and think the same way they do. Very often, children below the age of five perceive the world only through their viewpoint and perspective.

How to Improve Self-Awareness

Improving awareness about yourself is like taking a journey. Sometimes you can do it alone, while at other times, you may need the help of a significant other. Either way, it's very much possible. Here are some ways to improve it:

1) Feedback

One of the quickest and most efficient methods to develop and better ourselves is through feedback. While there're undoubtedly many areas of ourselves that may be improved, the actual issue is with the components of ourselves that are hidden from view. Others are often in a unique position to spot them.

Ask a question that isn't too significant or intimidating to begin with. The goal is to increase the other person's trust in your ability to accept criticism. If you have demonstrated to them that you can take criticism, they will be more likely to inform you about a serious personality concern.

2) New Experiences

Individuals who are aware of themselves have the key to well-being. (Image via Pexels/De Stories)

Immersion in new experiences is one of the best ways to increase awareness. By stepping outside your comfort zone, you can discover how you behave, think, and feel in unfamiliar circumstances. Additionally, it presents opportunities for you to learn additional traits about yourself.

Fortunately, trying something new doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. It can be as easy as picking up a new hobby, engaging in conversation with strangers, or visiting a nearby town.

3) Mindfulness

You can become aware by being mindful of your actions and thoughts. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Mindfulness meditation has been proven to help with everything from depression treatment to weight loss. It can also be an effective approach to raise your degree of self-awareness.

You start to acquire the strong idea that you're not your thoughts. When you practice monitoring and observing your thoughts without being attached to them or thinking about them, awareness increases automatically.

Takeaway

The word 'self-awareness' can sound a little mystical — complicated psychiatric jargon for an inaccessible process buried deep within human nature, but that's not really the case.

Simply said, it's the practice of paying attention to one's thoughts, feelings, and actions. It can be improved with time and little practice, just like any habit. In the long run, becoming aware of your real self can significantly improve your mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

