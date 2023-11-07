8 worst foods for inflammation to cut down from your diet today

Inflammation is a reaction caused by damage done to living tissues. In human bodies, the inflammatory response originated as a defense mechanism to protect them against infection and harm. Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, can damage tissue and organs over time, leading to health problems like Type 2 diabetes, Cardiovascular disease and Rheumatoid arthritis.

Most people associate inflammation with outward signs like swelling, heat, bruising, and redness. For example, when you stub your toe, the immediate pain you experience is the body's response to help mend whatever has happened. It is a natural and beneficial response that aids in healing.

However, you might be shocked to find out that some meals can induce internal inflammation.

10 worst foods for inflammation

If you're attempting to live a healthier lifestyle, it can be difficult to make drastic changes all at once. Instead, begin with little steps to build momentum. For example, you can improve your health by including a few of the following “best” foods and limiting the amount of these “worst” foods in your diet.

The 10 worst foods to eat for inflammation include:

1) Sweetened beverages

Excess added sugar and processed carbs consumed through sweetened beverages trigger various changes in the body, which helps to explain why a high-sugar diet might result in chronic, low-grade inflammation.

Sweetened beverages as one of the worst foods for inflammation

2) Fries

Fries are one of the most popular fast food items, especially among youngsters. However, they're not so excellent at increasing inflammation throughout the body.

Fried meals like french fries include trans fats, which are the main culprits behind inflammation.

Fries as one of the worst foods for inflammation

3) Hot dogs

This may break many hearts, but it's true. Processed meats, including ham, sausages, bacon, and every New Yorker's favourite food item, hot dogs, are major inflammation triggers.

Hotdogs as one of the worst foods for inflammation

Due to their high saturated fat content, there is an increased risk of suffering from inflammation, which can cause chronic diseases like stomach cancer.

4) Cookies

Cookies are high in both sugar and carbs, which calls for a recipe for an increased risk of inflammation. This is due to the release of inflammatory molecules known as cytokines by digested carbohydrates.

Instead of skipping carbohydrates entirely, go for whole grains such as brown rice and quinoa that require longer to digest and do not increase blood sugar.

Cookies as one of the worst foods for inflammation

5) Sweetened yoghurts

While natural yoghurt might possess some anti-inflammatory properties, sweetened forms can be problematic.

This is because some alternatives contain aspartame, a chemical sweetener that can produce an inflammatory response throughout the body if consumed on a regular basis.

Sweetened yoghurts as worst foods for inflammation

6) Red meat

Red meat contains a lot of vitamins and proteins, such as B12 and iron. There are, however, other ways to get nutrients and protein into your diet that do not involve eating red meat. Most people should eat fruits and veggies, chicken, and grains that are whole as part of a balanced diet.

Red meat as one of the worst foods for inflammation

7) Margarine

Margarine includes omega 6, which has been linked to increased inflammation when ingested in excess.

Margarine as one of the worst foods for inflammation

The issue is that omega-6 may increase the number of cells that cause inflammation. Omega-6 can also be discovered in vegetable oils as well as salad dressings, in addition to margarine.

8) White flour

Refined carbs, such as white flour, which is used to make white bread, including white pasta, are depleted of their vital nutrients and fiber. White flour-based foods are typically heavy in sugar.

White flour as one of the worst foods for inflammation

Eating too many white carbs can result in an increased likelihood of inflammation in the body.

It's important that you maintain a healthy, nutrient-rich diet and sustain an active lifestyle to reduce the chances of inflammation in your body.

On top of consulting with your doctor, avoiding certain foods can be extremely beneficial when you're trying to relieve the painful symptoms.