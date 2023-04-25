Think twice before ordering that side of fries: The link between French fries and depression

For many people, the oily, starchy French fries are a comfort food. However, having too many french fries can have a harmful impact on mental health, say researchers.

Researchers in Hangzhou, China, have discovered a connection between sadness and anxiety and a frequent consumption of fried foods, particularly fried potatoes.

Study finds link between French fries and mental health

A recent study evaluated over 140,000 people over 11 years and found that those who frequently consumed fried foods were 12% more likely to experience anxiety-related issues and 7% more likely to suffer from depression than those who didn't.

Interestingly, the link was more pronounced among younger people, particularly young men. The study, published in the journal PNAS, suggests that reducing consumption of fried foods, including fries, can be a way to lower risk of mental health issues.

It's important to note that the study's results are still preliminary, and it's not entirely clear whether fried foods directly cause mental health problems or if people with symptoms of anxiety and depression are simply turning to comfort food as a way to cope.

Uncertainties of the study

Dr. David Katz, a lifestyle medicine specialist who was not involved in the study, notes that those with symptoms of anxiety and depression could turn to comfort food as a way of self-medicating.

While it may be tempting to indulge in a greasy serving of fries every now and then, it's important to consider the potential impact on your mental health. It may be worth exploring alternative comfort foods that are less likely to have negative consequences for your well-being.

While fries may be a beloved comfort food for many, it's important to consider the potential impact on mental health. Reducing the consumption of fried foods, including French fries, may have a positive impact on both physical and mental health.

