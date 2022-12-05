Can Depression Cause Weight Gain?

Depression is associated with changes in appetite. These changes are some common reported signs of depression, and as a result, people may lose or gain weight.

Weight gain is thought to occur more frequently than weight reduction in depressed individuals for many reasons. It can even result in physical health issues linked to being overweight or obese.

Why Depression Causes Weight Gain

Some reasons why depression can change a person’s appetite and cause them to gain weight are as follows:

1) Increases Craving for Comfort Food

Comfort foods are often consumed to feeling better. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

People who are sad may put on weight, as they eat comfort foods, which are typically processed, heavy in fat, carbs, and added sugars, and that they like eating, as that makes them feel better.

Although not exclusive to depression, comfort or emotional eating is a common behavior. Other issues like anxiety and binge eating disorders, which frequently coexist with depression, are prone to it.

People who eat comfort foods do so, because despite the fact that the feeling is frequently fleeting, it makes them feel good and can help them cope with some of their unpleasant emotions. Emotional eating can be difficult to regulate, as there're so many different potential triggers. Additionally, it affects the reward circuits in the brain, which makes you want to keep eating.

2) Triggers Release of Stress Hormones

The body is known to release hormones to assist in controlling particular processes in reaction to stressful situations.

The adrenal glands secrete cortisol, which is one of the main substances involved in that. Cortisol helps in performing crucial bodily tasks such as maintaining healthy blood pressure and glucose level, and it also contains anti-inflammatory properties. You can feel weak and exhausted if your cortisol level is low.

However, having high cortisol levels can cause many physiological changes in the body, including weight gain. Extra cortisol produced as a result of stress can make people more ravenous, especially for meals heavy in fat and sugar that can soothe them emotionally.

A disease where the body is unable to effectively utilize insulin and can result in weight gain is known as insulin resistance. Elevated cortisol levels are also occasionally linked with this illness.

3) Reduces Level of Physical Activity

People who're depressed can find it difficult to find the drive to go to work or do the things they usually love.

The last thing they think may be getting out and exercising, but an increasingly sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight increase, especially if they were formerly active. That has to do with using up energy.

Fewer calories are burnt when people do not exercise, not even for a quick stroll around the neighborhood. This extra energy is then stored in the body, which results in weight gain.

Lack of exercise combined with overeating can result in obesity, as the person ingests more calories than their body can burn. By burning more energy, exercise can assist to some extent, but dietary modifications may also be necessary to handle any unintended weight gain.

4) Causes Changes in Energy Level

Energy levels can drop during depressive episodes. (Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

One of the most prevalent and recognizable signs of depression is a sharp drop in energy.

It might be challenging to take care of your physical health if you experience increased tiredness, lethargy, or lack of enthusiasm. When a wave of depression strikes, weight gain may occur, as it's difficult to leave the house for fresh foods, to exercise, or to spend the time necessary to prepare nutritious meals due to low energy level.

Lack of activity (physical exercise, running errands, household chores, or strolling) is a significant contributor of weight fluctuations. Weight loss is also possible during this time, as people lack the drive to eat regularly or keep their weight in check while maintaining muscle tone.

5) Increase in Antidepressant Usage

Although there's no one reason for this, antidepressant usage has been linked with weight gain.

The kind of drug, better mood that encourages eating more in individuals who are not eating, as they'resad, and patient's age, as weight gain is frequently a typical part of aging — have an impact on whether you will gain weight after starting a course of antidepressants.

Takeaway

You're not alone if you struggle with sadness and weight gain. Weight gain is frequently a sign of the two most prevalent mental health problems: depression and anxiety.

You may, however, take the required actions to combat sadness and recovery if you're aware of the reasons why it can result in weight gain. You can use a variety of techniques to lead a happier and healthier existence.

Therapy is also strongly advised in treating depression along with medicine, as it may assist in addressing the unhelpful thought patterns and behaviors that depression produces, resulting in things like having little to no energy.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

