100 Push-Ups a Day - What Happens to Your Body?

Push-ups are one of the best exercises you can do to improve your fitness level. But how many pushups should you do every day? Is it possible to complete 100 pushups in a single day? If so, what impact does this have on your body? Let's find out!

Why Do 100 Push-ups a Day For 30 Days?

There's no denying that pushups are great exercise. They target your chest, back and arms, and they serve as a great way to get in shape. But what happens when you push yourself to do 100 of them every day?

The answer is simple: You'll get strong!

Performing push-ups every day helps in building strength and endurance. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

One hundred pushups a day might seem like an impossible challenge to start with, but by the end of this 30-day challenge, your body will be stronger than ever before. This article will take you through everything there is to know about doing 100 pushups each day for 30 days straight.

The Pushup Exercise

If you’re looking to build muscle, or just get in shape, the pushup is an excellent exercise to add to your routine. One of the most common questions related to pushups is: “How can I do more pushups?”

The best answer is simple: practice! However, there are other ways that you can make the most out of this exercise and see real results over time. One way is by adding variations, like wide-grip or narrow-grip pushups, or even clapping pushups (a great variation if you already have some strength). Another way would be by building on top of your ability with a progressive program like the 100 push-ups a day challenge.

How to Do 100 Push-ups a Day For 30 Days?

Gradually increasing the count can help ease into this push-up challenge. (Image via Pexels / Nathan Cowley)

Begin by doing 1 set of 10 pushups (no matter how many you can do).

Work up to 3 sets of 20 pushups with at least a 30-second break between each set; work on increasing the number of repetitions each day until you are doing 100 pushups a day.

Use a timer, or fitness app to keep track of your progress, and build up from there!

Benefits of 100 Push-ups a Day

Performing 100 push-ups every day for 30 days is a challenge that may result in serious health issues. However, if you're looking for a way to improve your overall fitness level and metabolism, it's hard to beat this classic exercise.

Push-ups are one of the simplest and most effective upper body exercises you can perform. It strengthens your chest, triceps, and shoulders while also helping to improve posture and overall fitness level.

An average person will perform 400 to 500 push-ups each day without even realizing it, according to the American Council on Exercise (ACE). These repetitive movements are what make push-ups so effective at strengthening muscles throughout the body.

Strengthen your shoulders and tricep muscles. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

According to ACE, performing 100 repetitions of this traditional exercise every day for 30 days can help you build strength in your arms, chest and core muscles while improving overall fitness levels.

In addition to helping build muscle strength throughout these areas of the body, performing this many repetitions may also increase bone density over time as well as improve cardiovascular endurance by increasing oxygen intake during exercise sessions.

Wrapping Up

In summary, if you want to improve your health, lose weight or just get in good shape - 100 push-ups a day is a great way to do it. You can start by doing one push-up per day and work your way up from there. So go ahead and try it out!

