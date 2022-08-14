5 Cardiovascular Endurance Exercises for Women

Cardiovascular endurance is a measurement of your ability to perform full body exercises for an extended period at a moderate to high intensity.

You may find it easier to complete your everyday duties if you increase your cardiovascular endurance. Your risk of contracting diabetes and heart disease, or getting a stroke also reduces.

A healthy lifestyle should include regular cardio exercise. Most people immediately think of jogging, cycling, or swimming as cardiovascular (cardio) exercises.

These exercises are excellent for raising your heart rate, but not everyone finds them enjoyable. Fortunately, there's no 'one size fits all' strategy.

Best Cardiovascular Endurance Exercises for Women

Finding an exercise you enjoy is essential to sticking with any training routine. With a few enjoyable cardio activities, think outside the box, and give something new a try. Women can enhance their cardiovascular endurance with these five workouts:

1) Jumping Jack

One can do jumping jacks practically anywhere to strengthen their cardiovascular endurance.

Here’s how to do it:

Start with your arms down and feet hip distance apart.

While jumping out with your feet apart, extend your arms straight up in the air.

Jump back into the starting position, pulling your arms back towards your body as you lightly land on the balls of your feet.

2) Squat Jump

Squat jumps are an effective way to up your cardiovascular endurance while exercising your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your arms at your sides and feet hip-width apart.

To squat, bend at the knees.

Jump into the air while still in the squat stance, extending the hips till the body is straight.

Rolling backwards to absorb the stress in the heels, lightly land on the balls of your feet.

To alter the difficulty, repeat using various arm motions.

3) Screamer Lunge

Screamer lunges work up your cardiovascular endurance while strengthening your legs.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your legs hip-width apart when you stand.

Keep the right leg extended back into a lunge.

Lifting the right knee to a hip height while jumping through the air, push it off with the right foot.

Complete ten lunges on one side, commencing with the right foot in the starting posture.

Continue with the left leg.

4) Mountain Climber

A mountain climber is a challenging exercise that targets the entire body, particularly the bottom part, and builds up your cardiovascular endurance.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a push-up position, extending the right leg back and placing the left leg close to the chest with the toes on the floor.

Quickly change the leg position while keeping the hands on the floor and hips level.

Repeat by alternating sides.

5) Inchworm

A full body exercise, the inchworm promotes mobility, increases your cardiovascular endurance, and boosts shoulder strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Starting with a standing posture, briefly touch your toes before walking your arms out to a push-up position.

Performing a push-up, move your feet towards your hands, and raise your hips up like you would in the downward dog position.

To recover to the push-up posture, walk the hands out as near the feet as you can while still maintaining balance.

Takeaway

You should engage in aerobic activity for 30 minutes every day, three to seven days per week, to build cardiovascular endurance.

Cardiovascular exercise is, without a doubt, a vital component of living a long and healthy life. However, that doesn't imply that adding cardio to your daily regimen is challenging.

Just bear in mind that there're a lot of ways to raise your heart rate if you have an open mind and be creative. You shouldn't think the treadmill is the only option.

Finding a training regimen you enjoy is the most crucial step. If you genuinely enjoy your regimen, you'll be a lot more inclined to follow it. Experiment; try new things, and learn to enjoy working up a sweat.

You should try to exert a little bit more effort than you normally would. Increase your distance or speed by no more than 10-20% every week. You should have some difficulty but shouldn't be totally exhausted. Add one or two minutes weekly for every ten minutes you work out.

