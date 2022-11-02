16:8 Intermittent Fasting: What It Is, Why It Works, And How To Do It Right?

The 16:8 Intermittent fasting is a growing popular trend in the health and fitness industry. Many studies have shown that it can help with weight loss and may even help slow down the aging process.

Intermittent fasting has an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. There are no rules regarding food items and hence this pattern can be followed on any type of diet.

Hunter-gatherers have followed fasting as part of their regular lifestyle as they didn’t have storage facilities, refrigerators, or preservation techniques. Food availability was irregular as well.

Common fasting methods involve daily 16:8 intermittent fasting or fasting for 24 hours, twice weekly. Fasting is quite natural in the biological world compared to frequent eating.

Is 16:8 a good intermittent fast?

A 16:8 intermittent fasting involves splitting the day into eating and fasting periods. During the fasting phase, no food or very small amount of food can be eaten. Other methods of fasting often followed by people are: the 5:2 method or the 24 hour method.

This method involves skipping breakfast in the morning and keeping the eating period to eight hours, often till dinner.

This has to be followed by 16 hours of fasting till the afternoon, the next day.This method is the most popular and feasible for most people. Since this method involves fasting during sleep hours at night, there are less frequent hunger pangs.

Initially, it might be difficult for people to adapt to a 16 hour fast and hence people can start with fasting for 8 hours and gradually increase the duration to 16 hours.

Does fasting 16:8 help you lose weight?

Intermittent fasting can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood glucose levels. This can help with fat loss and weight management. Improved insulin sensitivity can help people struggling with diabetes.

It also triggers the release of the fat-burning hormone norepinephrine. Several studies have shown that norepinephrine also boosts metabolism. 16:8 intermittent fasting can help consume fewer calories overall thus leading to weight loss as well.

This type of fasting can increase the level of Human Growth Hormone (HGH), which is known to help with fat loss as well.

What does 16:8 intermittent fasting do to your body?

Some clinical studies suggest that 16:8 intermittent fasting might help decrease levels of bad LDL cholesterol and serum triglycerides in humans.

This method may also help reduce the risk of certain cancers and mental decline. Studies also claim that intermittent fasting in the reduction of blood pressure and heart rate. Restrictive diets often have various other health benefits and can help detoxify the body.

Sample 16:8 Fasting Meal

12-1 pm Lunch: rice, meat, vegetables, fish, eggs, hummus, pita bread.

6-7 pm Dinner: soup, chicken stew, 1 cup of rice, sourdough bread, arparagus, broccoli.

All food items can be consumed on this diet, but it is recommended to avoid refined sugar products which might compensate for the calories burnt. Meals must be taken in regular amounts. Overeating can reverse the weight loss caused by intermittent fasting.

How much weight can you lose in a month with intermittent fasting 16:8?

Though the claims regarding heart health and cholesterol require further research, the weight loss benefits are widely known, studied and accepted.

One can lose upto 5% body fat which can be equivalent to 5 kgs to 7 kgs of body weight lost in a month. However, it must be kept in mind that body fat percentage does not correspond to weight loss in kilograms.

One must keep an eye on the body fat percentage using a body composition scale, if possible. Sudden weight loss can often be harmful to the body and there are no shortcuts to fitness.

Summary

Intermittent fasting is quite common in the health and fitness industry. The 16:8 method is the most popular one followed by people. It may also be easier to follow than conventional calorie restrictions.

Further research is required to find out which is the ideal intermittent fasting method to help more effective for fat loss. One must follow up with their health professionals before switching to a fasting regime. People with medical issues MUST consult a doctor before following fasting methods.

