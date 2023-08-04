2 simple words saved over 40,000 relationships – It’s not ‘Love you’

When it comes to relationships, we often seek complex solutions to make them work. However, a recent study has found that the key to a successful partnership lies in two simple words: "Thank you."

Contrary to popular belief that expressing love is the ultimate solution, researchers found that expressing gratitude towards your spouse is a game-changer. In a study involving over 40,000 couples, it was found that couples who regularly expressed appreciation for the other had higher-quality marriages and significantly lower likelihood of divorce.

The study

Expressing gratitude can be beneficial. (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

The study, which aimed to explore the factors contributing to successful relationships, discovered a surprising element – gratitude is a vital component of strong and lasting partnerships.

Couples who expressed appreciation for their partners reported higher levels of relationship satisfaction and improved overall well-being. Moreover, these couples were found to have a greater ability to navigate challenges together.

Why gratitude is important?

Helps in overcoming conflict (Image via Unsplash/Hanny Naibaho)

Expressing gratitude brings about a positive shift in our perspective and interactions with our partners. By recognizing and acknowledging their efforts, we create an environment of validation and appreciation.

Gratitude helps us focus on the positives in our relationship and cultivates a sense of gratitude for our partners' presence and contributions. It can deepen our emotional connection, foster trust and strengthen the bond we share.

Overcoming repetitive arguments

Relationships often face repetitive arguments that can strain the partnership. However, expressing gratitude can transform how to approach and resolve these disagreements.

When we appreciate our partner's efforts, even in the midst of arguments, the focus shifts from pointing out shortcomings to recognizing their positive qualities and actions.

This shift in perspective can defuse tension, create understanding and help both partners approach conflicts with empathy and gratitude.

Practical ways to cultivate gratitude in relationships

1) Express appreciation daily

Maintain a gratitude journal. (Image via Unsplash/Jan KahaneK)

Make it a habit to regularly express gratitude for your partner's actions, no matter how small. Verbalize appreciation, and let them know that their efforts are noticed and valued.

2) Keep a gratitude journal

Maintain a journal where you write down the things you're grateful for in your partner. Reflect on these entries regularly to reinforce a mindset of gratitude.

3) Practice active listening

Random act of kindness (Image via Unsplash/Simon Maage)

Actively listen to your partner, and show genuine interest in their experiences and feelings. By being present and attentive, you convey a sense of appreciation and respect for their thoughts and emotions.

4) Show random acts of kindness

Surprise your partner with unexpected gestures of kindness or gratitude. It could be a handwritten note, a small gift or a thoughtful gesture that shows you appreciate them.

Love is an important part of a relationship, but it's not the only thing that matters. As proven by a recent study of over 40,000 couples, expressing gratitude can be key to saving them and fostering long-lasting happiness.

By practicing gratitude, we can become better at communicating with others and become more positive in the process.