What is validation therapy, and how does it work?

The fundamental tenet of validation therapy is that people approaching the end of their life may still be dealing with unresolved issues that influence their behavior and emotions. How caregivers and family members react to these actions and feelings can either exacerbate the problem or help provide a solution.

A way of talking with a dementia patient that emphasizes listening and empathy is called validation therapy. The main goal of this type of treatment is to respect the person's viewpoint, even if it's untrue. Dementia patients may feel more appreciated and heard as a result.

Understanding validation therapy

The originator of validation therapy is Naomi Feil. It's a special kind of therapy that entails paying attention to older people with dementia, empathizing with them and giving them respectable care as they near the end of their life. The main goal of this therapy is to show respect and make seniors feel heard and valued rather than ignored.

Elderly people with dementia or Alzheimer's may act in an illogical and unreasonable manner, which can be upsetting for those who provide care for them. Several others might strive to aid the senior in identifying or correcting that behavior. However, this therapy places more emphasis on speaking in a manner that addresses the feeling of action or discussion than the content.

Instead of attempting to bring the elderly person back to reality, it allows family members and carers to immerse themselves in their reality. Seniors with dementia who are agitated may find validation therapy helpful in calming them down and learning about their true feelings.

It can make elderly people in pain feel understood rather than ignored. It offers some undeniable benefits, despite the fact that it necessitates a lot of time and work.

Benefits of validation therapy

Seniors with dementia and memory issues might benefit from validation therapy in skilled care facilities in many different ways.

It helps them feel understood and works to settle their anxiety and worry about unimportant things. Some of the key benefits of taking this therapy are listed below:

1) Seniors experience more value

You may do less as you age compared to when you were younger. Furthermore, it can be difficult to avoid feeling like a burden or a failure when you are unable to drive, carry your own groceries or have other issues that are quite typical for your age.

Even while dealing with severe diseases like Alzheimer's, dementia and other conditions, validation therapy helps elders feel valued and enables them to maintain their dignity.

2) Hinders withdrawal

A person is more inclined to retreat if they believe they won't be heard or that they are a burden rather than a valued member of the group.

Pacing, agitation and frustration result from that and exacerbate many medical disorders. However, the person will be more inclined to open up to you when you greet them with validation. They're also more likely to feel at ease approaching you, which can significantly alter how their disease develops.

3) Deterioration is frequently slowed

Many age-related disorders cannot be prevented, but validating therapy can slow them down.

This therapy helps seniors stay healthier by acknowledging their struggles and treating them like adults rather than residents or young children. There will be more good days as a result apart from being able to endure unpleasant days more easily than might otherwise be the case.

What are some ways to use validation therapy?

These are some fundamental pointers for communicating with your loved one while receiving this therapy:

Keep your gaze steady

To further express your engagement and love for your loved ones, grasp their hand or stroke their cheek if they enjoy the physical touch. Respecting boundaries is crucial, though.

Employ a sympathetic voice

Don't shout out loud. Think about your loved one. Focus on your loved one's emotional state rather than your own feelings.

Pay close attention, and try to figure out the root causes of their agitation. You can successfully use validation therapy with your elderly loved one if you follow these suggestions. Avoid arguing or acting aggressively. These actions will only aggravate your loved one more.

While validating someone's feelings is one aspect of validation therapy, it goes beyond that.

Helping the patient process the emotions underlying problematic behaviors is a key component of validation therapy. Particularly for those with confusion, memory loss, disorientation and other indications of dementia, these activities are considered fundamentally a means of expressing those emotions.

Validation therapy aids in making dementia patients feel supported and understood by exhibiting empathy and respect. Some of the dignity that dementia has taken away from them gets restored via this therapy.

Hopefully, it brings them some sense of comfort as they approach the end of their life. They're less likely to exhibit the anger and irritation typical of people with dementia, as they feel acknowledged, appreciated and understood.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

