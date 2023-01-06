The early signs of dementia in women can be extremely subtle. Most frequently, it's progressive memory loss that occurs gradually and goes unnoticed for weeks, months, or even years. The official diagnosis frequently occurs after the disease has already begun to manifest. There are theories about why women are more likely than men to develop early signs of dementia. However, there is no conclusive explanation.

Age is the main contributor to dementia. A person's risk of having dementia does rise with age, even if the aging process itself does not cause dementia. Women are more vulnerable since they generally live longer than men. Brain scans of dementia patients have shown specialists that women experience a faster natural decline in brain cells than men do. Dementia may become more common and spread more quickly as a result of this.

While old age is linked to dementia, it is not the only cause. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Why Are Women More Likely to Develop Dementia?

It is not always easy to determine signs of dementia in women. (Image via Unsplash/ Danie Franco)

Estrogen may exacerbate dementia symptoms, according to some research. Despite being well-known as a s*x hormone, estrogen is employed by the body for purposes other than reproduction. It's also utilized by our brains, notably in the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus, which are the regions in charge of memory and judgment that are frequently harmed by dementia.

Estrogen improves communication between brain cells. In other words, the hormone facilitates communication between the brain's most active cells and helps synapses, the spaces between cells adjust so that information may be processed more quickly. Both men and women have estrogen in their bodies, but women have a higher amount.

When a woman enters menopause, her hormonal levels plummet dramatically. Men are able to maintain appropriate amounts of estrogen in their brains for the majority of their lives since testosterone is converted into estrogen by male brain cells. As a result, proper levels of the hormone are thought to be crucial for maintaining brain health and preventing dementia. This is not the case for females and can lead to early signs of dementia in women.

Early-Stage Signs Of Dementia In Women

Signs of dementia in women may progressively worsen. (Image via Unsplash/ Constant)

The early signs of dementia in women are frequently moderate and not always obvious. Memory, thought-processing speed, language, and perceptual issues are typical early signs. The early stages of dementia often last two years, as a very rough approximation. The following typical signs of dementia in women may start to have an impact on their everyday lives:

1) Difficulty In Memory Recall

One of the most well-known early signs of dementia in women is memory loss. For instance, she may have difficulty recalling recent events or may frequently misplace items around the house, such as keys and glasses. The primary and initial symptom of early Alzheimer's disease is frequent memory loss. Additionally, while less frequent, it is observed in early vascular dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

2) Difficulty Planning

Women who are displaying early signs of dementia are likely to show a disruption in executive functioning. She may find it more difficult to plan, make complex decisions (such as ones involving money), or discover solutions to issues. They may also get confused more easily.

3) Having Trouble Forming Words To Speak

Dementia may be present when individuals who were once fluent and able to communicate smoothly lose their ability to do so. Patients are frequently exceptionally clear in other areas despite this condition. They may be adept at running a business, raising a family, or creating works of art, but they struggle to talk more.

4) Not Knowing The Purposes Of Objects

Most people occasionally find themselves frantically looking for the appropriate word. In actuality, struggling to find the phrase you are considering is surprisingly frequent and is not always an indication of dementia. However, losing item knowledge—not just what they are named, but also their functions—is a sign of dementia in women. It's strange how capable people who are losing this information can be in other spheres of their lives.

5) Alterations In Mood

People may feel more fearful, unhappy, or apprehensive, increasing their chances of developing depression. Additionally, it is typical to become more irritable or quickly disturbed, perhaps out of frustration about abilities lost. A person may become more reclusive, lack confidence, and lose interest in activities or other people.

6) More Frequently Falling Than Before

Stumbling over your own two feet all the time? Even while everyone occasionally trips and falls, research suggests that doing so frequently may be an early symptom of dementia. According to a study, older people who later develop dementia have a higher chance of accidents like falls and other mishaps in the years before their diagnosis than those who do not.

Takeaway

It can be challenging to accept a dementia diagnosis, but there's no reason why you can't continue to have a fulfilling life. The more therapy options you have available to you, the earlier you seek help. Managing symptoms can be made easier by leading a healthy lifestyle and has been found to be effective for signs of dementia in women.

Regular exercises like walking and aerobics as well as mentally stimulating pastimes like solving crossword puzzles may decrease the onset of dementia symptoms. Some people also find success with a number of fully drug-free therapies and treatments. A few symptoms, such as difficulty sleeping, may be relieved by practices like massage and aromatherapy. It is important to remember that treatment is available for signs of dementia in women.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

