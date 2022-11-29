6 Yoga Poses to Reduce Risk of Dementia

Dementia is becoming very common nowadays. It has a profound impact on a person's memory and causes personality changes. In addition to these symptoms, dementia may also result in difficulties with decision-making.

The condition can happen for a variety of reasons. Multiple studies have found a correlation between lifestyle and dementia. A healthy lifestyle, nutritious diet, and regular exercise have all been shown to reduce the risk of dementia.

Yoga can be extremely beneficial in preventing the onset of diseases like dementia. It's well-known for its positive effects on both physical and mental health and can improve your health holistically in the long term.

Yoga Poses to Reduce Dementia Risk

Check out the following six yoga poses to help reduce the risk of dementia:

1) Downward Dog Pose

The downward facing dog pose is one of the most basic and best yoga asans for stretching the entire body. It refreshes and rejuvenates the mind by sending a fresh supply of oxygenated blood to it, reducing the risk of conditions like dementia.

Instructions:

Get on your knees. Construct a table with your back as the tabletop and your hands and feet as the table legs.

As you exhale, raise the hips, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted 'V' with the body.

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and feet parallel and hip-width apart, with your toes pointed directly forward.

Press your hands firmly into the soil. Expand at the shoulder blades. Maintain the length of the neck by touching the earlobes to the inner arms.

Maintain the downward dog position, and take several deep breaths. Focus your vision on the navel.

Exhale. With your knees bent, return to the table pose, and relax.

2) Standing Forward Bend

This simple asana is great for stretching the entire body from neck to toe. It can reduce the risk of conditions like dementia by improving blood circulation to the brain and helps calm down the entire central nervous system.

Instructions:

Straighten your feet and arms while standing upright. Extend your arms overhead while inhaling.

Exhale and bend forward from your hips to touch your feet. Continue breathing deeply for 20-30 seconds.

Keep legs and spine straight; rest hands on floor, feet, or legs.

On the exhale, move the chest towards the knees; lift the hips and tailbone, and press the heels down.

Relax and move the head towards the feet. Take deep breaths.

Stretching your arms forward and up, slowly stand up. Exhaling, lower the arms.

3) Siddhasana

Siddhasana, also known as siddhi's pose, is the ideal position for meditation. It's excellent for increasing hip and groin/inner thigh muscle flexibility. This pose can help reduce the risk of dementia by allowing you to calm your mind and reconnect with yourself.

Instructions:

Sit cross-legged with your eyes closed and hands resting on your knees.

To master this asana, sit with your toes tucked into your thighs, with feet side by side, knees wide, and eyes closed in a meditative position.

4) Vrikshasana

This asana can reduce the risk of dementia by helping you to achieve mental and physical equilibrium. It assists the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs, as well as making the legs stronger.

Instructions:

Stand upright, with your weight evenly distributed between both legs.

One leg should be folded and supported on the inner thigh while the other is supported on the inner thigh.

Extend your hands above your head, and point them straight up. Join them in Anjali mudra.

Gaze into the distance; shift the weight to your left leg while keeping your right knee bent.

Hold the posture for a few seconds before releasing and switching legs.

5) Seated Forward Bend

This yoga pose promotes the circulation of fresh blood to the head, which relaxes the mind and decreases insomnia, depression, and anxiety. That can help prevent excessive stress, reducing the risk of dementia onset.

The pose offers numerous benefits, particularly for those with hypertension and diabetes. One of the most significant health benefits is that it calms the body and mind.

Instructions:

Begin in Dandasana, and wrap a strap around the feet while grasping them with your hands.

Make sure your knees are slightly bent and legs are extended forward.

Inhale and extend your arms straight out to the sides and up over your head while maintaining an erect spine.

As you exhale and empty your stomach of air, hinge at the hips.

Lower your arms; grasp your great toes with your fingers, and reach your nose to your knees.

Remember to lengthen your spine with each inhale, and bend deeper with each exhale.

6) Vajrasana

Vajrasana not only aids in maintaining a stable state of mind but also alleviates knee pain, strengthens thigh muscles, and relieves back pain. This pose can also allow you to meditate and relax the mind, reducing the risk of conditions like dementia.

Instructions:

Begin by getting on your knees on the floor and placing your pelvis on top of your heels.

Maintain a close proximity between your heels by bringing your knees and ankles closer together, and point your toes so that they're in line with your legs.

Put your palms on your knees or thighs.

Make small adjustments to the position of your pelvis by moving it slightly backward and forward till you find a position that's comfortable for you.

As you lean back on your legs and exhale, sit up straight.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned yoga asanas regularly can help you maintain good physical and mental health. You can also check out our articles on best yoga poses to help relax the mind, gentle yoga poses for recovery and relaxation, and peaceful yoga exercises to help relax the mind.

