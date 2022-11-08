Yoga practice, particularly in the morning, can do wonders for your physical and mental health.

It can help relax your body and mind and improve your muscular strength and endurance as well. Certain yoga poses not only help to de-stress your body and mind but also awaken your muscles and prepare you to undertake daily chores and challenges with ease. They can efficiently eliminate all your tiredness and exhaustion.

Regular morning yoga practice can help boost your metabolism, stretch and strengthen your body, promote the digestive system, and activate your muscles so you can start your day happily and energetically.

Yoga poses to relax your body and mind in the morning

Want to give it a try? Consider the following yoga poses to kickstart your day with positive vibes.

1. Child pose or Balasana

Benefits of this pose:

The child's pose helps to stretch your spine and eases stress on your shoulders, back, hips and neck. Practicing this asana regularly promotes a sense of emotional and physical relief.

How to do the child pose?

Kneel on the mat and slowly bend your upper body forward. Rest your butts on your heels and bring your chest forward to rest on your thighs. Move your hands in front of you and try to reach your forehead towards the floor. Hold this posture and take a few deep breaths. Come back up to the start and repeat.

2. Standing forward bend or Uttanasana

Benefits of this pose:

The standing forward bend pose gently stretches your thighs, hamstrings and hips, and is great for relaxing your body and mind.

How to do the standing forward bend pose?

Stand tall and bend forward at your waist. Place your palms on the floor or simply hold your ankles with your hands. Try to press your head against your knees and straighten your legs if you can. Hold this posture for 8 to 10 breaths and then come back up while stretching your arms and raising them towards the ceiling.

3. Crocodile pose or Makarasana

Benefits of this pose:

The crocodile pose relaxes your back and shoulders and also gently stretches your butt. It helps relax your mind by relieving stress and fatigue and also loosens tight muscles in your body.

How to do the crocodile pose?

Lie on your belly with your forearms in front on top of one another. Rest your head on your forearms and spread your legs behind at a comfortable distance. Slowly take your chest and upper ribs off the floor (lower belly and lower ribs remain on the ground). Relax your face muscles on your forearms and stay in this position for a few seconds. Do not forget to breathe deeply at all times.

4. Fish pose or Matsyasana

Benefits of this pose:

The fish pose is another very relaxing yoga pose that massages your hips and back. It promotes healthy digestion and also helps eliminate toxins from your body.

How to do the fish pose?

Lie down on your back with the soles of your feet together and knees bent to the sides. Place your arms alongside your body and keep your palms facing down. Slowly lift your butts off the floor and move your hands under your upper butts. Press into your shoulders and elbows and lift your chest to bring your head to the floor. If this feels comfortable, stretch your legs one at a time and hold the posture for a few seconds. Breathe deeply.

5. Chair pose or Utkatasana

Benefits of this pose:

The chair pose strengthens your shoulders, back and legs while also boosting your overall body balance. Plus, it also works wonders on your abs.

How to do the chair pose?

Stand tall with your feet close together and extend your arms over your head. Bend your knees and start to sit back slowly into your hips until your thighs get parallel to the floor. Roll your shoulder blades back and down, and gently press your tailbone to the floor. Breathe deeply and maintain this posture for a few seconds.

6. Garland pose or Malasana

Benefits of this pose:

The garland pose is an amazing hip opener that relieves constipation and helps you feel relaxed in the morning.

How to do the garland pose?

Stand with your feet wider than your shoulder width. Sit back and lower your body to get into a wide squat position. Ensure that your toes are pointed forward. Once you are in a full squat position, press your elbows against your knees to deepen the stretch. Hold the posture and breathe easily.

Bottom line

If you are suffering from an ongoing health condition such as chronic back pain, or injuries, or are recovering from surgery, perform the aforementioned yoga poses mindfully and under the guidance of a trained yoga teacher. While doing these poses, if you feel any sharp pain or muscle discomfort, stop and come out of the pose. Always remember to stretch your body gently – do not overstretch or force your muscles.

