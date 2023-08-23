2 things can fix asthma – It's not inhalers or surgeries

If you're one of the millions of people around the world who suffer from asthma, it's likely that you've tried multiple treatments over the years to find relief.

From inhalers to medications and even surgeries, the search for a solution can feel endless. However, a groundbreaking analysis reveals that two simple elements could deliver the long-lasting relief you've been searching for – vitamin D3 and vitamin K2.

While these vitamins may not be the traditional treatment for asthma, studies show that they could have a significant impact on respiratory health.

Vitamin D3 is known for its immune-boosting properties and ability to reduce inflammation, while vitamin K2 has been shown to improve lung function and reduce lung inflammation.

Together, these vitamins could make the ultimate duo to help improve respiratory health.

When taken together, these vitamins help reduce symptoms of asthma

Helps in reducing oxidative stress and other inflammation symptoms (Image sourced via Getty Images)

These vitamins have been proven to reduce the frequency of attacks, improve lung function and lower the reliance on prescription medications. Vitamin D3 plays a crucial role in reducing inflammation by increasing production of defensins, which are natural compounds that fight off infections.

Moreover, it stimulates the production of interleukin 10 (IL-10), which is an important anti-inflammatory molecule. It means Vitamin D3 supplementation can help further decrease inflammation, beyond just increasing defensin production.

Also improves respiratory health (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Vitamin K2 helps combat oxidative stress, which can cause damage to cells and tissues over time.

By consuming enough antioxidants like vitamins C and E, as well as minerals like selenium and zinc, Vitamin K2 helps counteract this oxidative stress. Additionally, Vitamin K2 promotes the formation of new blood vessels and smooth muscle tissue in the lungs, leading to a decrease in inflammation.

Incorporating these vitamins in your daily diet can have a significant positive impact on health, reducing asthma attacks, improving lung function and decreasing need for prescription medication.

How to incorporate vitamin D3 and K2 in your daily diet

Vitamin D3 is also known as the 'sunshine' vitamin (Image via Pexles / Cliford Mervil)

Incorporating Vitamin D3 and K2 into your daily diet is simple and can have profound effects on your respiratory health.

Here are a few ways to ensure you are getting enough of these vital vitamins:

1) Sunlight

Include more vitamin D foods. (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyrut)

Vitamin D3 is often referred to as the "sunshine" vitamin, as the body produces it when the skin is exposed to sunlight. Spending time outdoors during the day can naturally boost Vitamin D3 level.

2) Dietary sources

Eating more green leafy or collards is beneficial. (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Foods like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), egg yolks, cheese and liver are rich in Vitamin D3. To get enough Vitamin K2, incorporate fermented foods like sauerkraut, natto and cheese in your meals.

3) Supplements

If you struggle to obtain enough Vitamin D3 and K2 through sunlight and diet alone, consider adding high-quality supplements to your routine. Consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for your specific needs.

While inhalers provide immediate relief during an asthma attack, they do not offer long-term benefits or improvements in lung function. Asthma is a chronic condition that requires ongoing management and control.

Simply managing symptoms during an attack is not enough to ensure optimal respiratory health. It's essential to adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses inflammation, triggers and overall lung function.