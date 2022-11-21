Vitamin D3 vs D2: What’s the Difference?

Vitamin D3 and Vitamin D2 are fat-soluble vitamins that are necessary for bone growth and maintenance in our bodies. They also help in the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, which serve as the building blocks of bones. The active form of vitamin D is known as 1,25 dihydroxycholecalciferol (calcitriol).

The levels of this vitamin can be determined by conducting blood tests. Tests generally detect the precursor of calcitriol known as 25 hydroxycholecalciferol (calcidiol). Vitamin D synthesized inside the body is formed from cholesterol in the body. Cholesterol is first converted to 7 dehydrocholesterol, followed by its chemical conversion to cholecalciferol. This is further converted to calcidiol and calcitriol for functional requirements.

There are two types of vitamin D found in foods: vitamin D2 and vitamin D3. Vitamin D2 is also known as ergocalciferol, while D3 is known as cholecalciferol.

Vitamin D3 is only found in animal foods (meat, fish, chicken, and eggs), whereas D2 mainly comes from vegan sources (mushrooms) and fortified foods.

Benefits of Vitamin D2 and D3

There are several health benefits of getting enough vitamin D3. The liver metabolizes vitamin D2 into 25-hydroxyvitamin D2, and D3 into 25-hydroxyvitamin D3. The activated form of vitamin D has the following health benefits:

Prevention of heart disease: Low vitamin D levels have been linked to an increased risk of heart diseases such as hypertension, heart failure, and stroke. It can also increase the susceptibility to chronic heart conditions.

Immunity and prevention of infections: Vitamin D deficiency might be associated with an increased risk of infections and autoimmune diseases. It can also increase the risk of rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Prevention of respiratory illnesses: During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was found that low levels of vitamin D3 led to more severe infections and lung issues. Patients who were supplemented with D3 recovered faster than patients who weren't supplemented.

Prevention of multiple sclerosis (MS): Low levels of vitamin D are associated with an increased risk of this neural disease.

Weight loss: Supplementation of vitamin D may also aid in the reduction of fat in the body due to its metabolic properties.

Vitamin D2 can also provide similar benefits when converted to its active form. However, vitamin D2 might not provide the bioactive form of the vitamin in adequate amounts. Vitamin D deficiency symptoms can often be severe.

Foods That Are High in Vitamin D2

Common sources of Vitamin D2 include:

Mushrooms (grown in sunlight)

Fortified cereals

Fortified orange juice

Fortified milk and plant milk including oats, almonds, and soy milk.

Dietary supplements containing ergocalciferol

Since vitamin D2 is cheaper to produce, it’s the most common form of fortified food. Initially, vitamin D2 was used to fortify most of the products. The food industry is now gradually shifting to fortification using D3 due to its greater bioavailability.

Foods That Are High in Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is only found in animal-sourced foods. Sources of D3 include:

Fish oil supplements

Liver (beef/pork/lamb)

Red meat fat

sardines

herring

canned tuna

Egg yolk

Butter

Full-fat cream

Full-fat milk

Dietary supplements containing cholecalciferol

Which Is Better – Vitamin D2 or Vitamin D3?

Vitamin D3 is more effective at increasing levels of vitamin D in the blood. An overdose of vitamin D can lead to the following problems:

nausea

apathy

vomiting

abdominal pain

dehydration

confusion

increased thirst

According to the US Institute of Medicine, the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of this vitamin is 400–800 IU (10–20 micrograms), but supplements usually contain doses ranging from 1,000–2,000 IU (25–50 micrograms) per day.

Vitamin D2 tablets and capsules are more sensitive to humidity and fluctuations in temperature and can expire sooner than D3 supplements. Due to this reason, vitamin D2 supplements can often be of lower quality than vitamin D3 supplements. It has to be kept in mind that vitamin D supplements, be it D2 or D3 must be stored in an airtight container at room temperature, in a dry place, and away from direct sunlight.

Good dietary sources of D3 include fatty fish, fish oils, egg yolks, butter, and liver, foods that are more nutrient dense than plants. To get similar amounts of vitamin D2, one has to consume an excess of vegetarian sources. It is advisable to look for foods rich in D3 instead of D2 for greater benefits.

Poll : 0 votes