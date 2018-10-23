20-minute Treadmill Workouts to Reduce Fat - Treadmill Workout for beginners

Walking or running on a treadmill is a great exercise to reduce fat and get in shape. Additionally, this exercise is very helpful in improving the overall strength and endurance of the body while also building insulin resistance and reducing the risk of any heart ailments.

Training with the treadmill for 20 minutes on a regular basis provides a slew of benefits that go a long way in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, treadmill workouts are relatively simple and could be performed by even beginners and casual trainers. However, performing same treadmill workouts could soon turn out to become monotonous, and one could lose interest in a regular workout program, and in this article, let us look closer at the six extremely effective beginner-friendly 20-minute treadmill workouts that not only provide variety but also go a long way towards reducing the fat and getting in shape.

#1 Workout 1

3-minute warm-up: Start the training program by gradually increasing the pace until you are at your walking speed.

15-minute walk: Once you have reached a comfortable pace. Continue walking for fifteen minutes at a brisk pace.

2-minute cooldown: Slowly reduce the pace until you come to a halt. This is very important for one should avoid ending a treadmill workout abruptly to avoid any injuries.

#2 Workout 2

2-minute warm-up: Begin by slowly increasing the pace until you are at your regular walking speed.

5-minute walk: Continue walking at the same speed for the next five minutes.

3-minute jog: Dial up the intensity and jog for the next three minutes. The treadmill speed should be around 70% of your maximum running speed.

3-minute walk: Slow down and walk for the next three minutes with a reduced speed setting.

5-minute jog: Jog for another five minutes before entering cooldown.

2-minute cooldown: After the jog, gradually dial down the pace to the minimum before putting a stop to this treadmill training program.

