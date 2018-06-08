Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Best Workouts for a Flat Stomach

Cut down the tummy fat with these five effective exercises!

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 19:42 IST
109

LONG BEACH, CA. 04/10/13 John Garey demonstrates 5 different exercises at his studio in Long Beach.
Medicine ball slam is very effective in building a flat stomach

Having a flat stomach is something that we all wish for, and there is no easy way to get there. Burning calories is key to having a flat and a slim stomach. Take out time from your daily routine and distribute it towards a training program to ensure that you have an active lifestyle. 

Moreover, have a dedicated workout schedule that primarily focuses on the abdomen region. Keep in mind that cutting the tummy fat and achieving a flat stomach takes a while and one should be highly persistent with their workout routine.

However, along with a highly focused workout, one should also ensure a healthy diet as a lot depends on the diet as well. Cut down on fats and high-calorie diets and include foods in your diet that are rich in protein content. 

Here is a list of the five workouts that you could add to your workout regime for a flat stomach.

#1 Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch is a variation of the standard crunch and targets the abdomen with a larger amount of agility and precision.

Bicycle crunches strength your core, lower abdomen and the lower back. In addition, this exercise targets the obliques as the secondary muscle group. The bicycle crunch is a comparatively simple exercise and could be performed with minimal fitness equipment and by people of all age groups and skill levels.

Instructions

Step 1: Lay flat on the floor in a supine position with bent knees. Put your hands behind the head. However, take care not to strain the neck while performing the exercise.

Step 2: Move the legs such that the lower part is above the ground, which completes the initial position of the workout.

Step 3: Lift the shoulders off the ground and slowly pedal in the air. Simultaneously, move the arms such that the elbows are brought close to the knees in an alternating fashion. Meaning, touch the left knee with the right elbow and vice versa.

Perform this exercise for the required number of repetitions.

Important tip: Do not rush through the exercise, ensure a perfect motion with a slow speed. If facing difficulties, you could even rest the non-moving leg on the floor rather than suspending it parallel to the ground.

Next up: Plank.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Workout Tips Ab Workout Tips
6 Best Lat Workouts for a Bigger Back
RELATED STORY
5 Best Lower Ab Workouts
RELATED STORY
7 Best Ab Workouts for Women at Home
RELATED STORY
5 Best Chest Exercises with Dumbbells
RELATED STORY
6 easy to do and equipment free leg workouts for men at home
RELATED STORY
7 Best Leg Workouts For Women at Home
RELATED STORY
The Most Effective Workout Plan To Get Six Pack Abs
RELATED STORY
8 Lower Back Exercises That Are A Must For You
RELATED STORY
5 Best Exercises For Triceps You Should Start Doing Now
RELATED STORY
Reebok Fit2Kick: Workout for Defender Position – Warm up
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us