2000 calorie diet: How does it look like?

Eating a 2000 calorie diet can help you in many ways. Developing safe and effective long-term weight control measures is critical for lowering the worrisome global prevalence of overweight and obesity in young people and adults, as well as minimising obesity-related health hazards.

A 2000 calorie diet is unlikely to be sufficient for weight gain if you are young or highly active. However, it may allow you to consume enough additional calories for healthy weight gain if you are older, female, or live a moderately passive lifestyle.

If your goal is to lose weight, whether or not 2000 calories will help you achieve your goal solely depends on your weight, body fat, and even the amount of your physical activity.

It's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare practitioner to determine the number of calories the body requires based on your weight, body shape, and lifestyle. The amount of time you spend working out every day has a significant impact on this number.

2000 calorie diet (breakfast)

Let's look at some meal options to achieve your 2000-calorie diet.

1) Scrambled eggs

Heat the oil in an 8-inch skillet on medium-low heat. Add some chopped vegetables. Cook, stirring frequently, till just about tender, two to four minutes. Cook for an additional minute after stirring in the garlic and rosemary.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, salt, and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the cooked vegetables. Stir and scrape till the eggs are nearly set. Add the cheese, then turn off the flame and allow the eggs to melt.

Importance of 2000 calorie diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ella olsson)

2) Protein pancakes

Pancakes are a simple and quick way to eat a protein- and fibre-rich breakfast. Pancakes made with whole-grain atta, sooji or semolina, millet flours, dairy products like desi ghee, and jaggery are beneficial for weight gain.

You can make your own pancakes by adjusting the ratios for various flours. Try combining these flours to improve your pancake mix.

Importance of 2000 calorie diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ash)

Lunch options

1) Chicken and veggie salad

Super nutritious and bursting with wonderful flavours. This chicken meal features broccoli, beets, oranges, onions, and farro. And it's as vibrant and fascinating as it sounds. Everything is covered in a delectable parsley dressing, which adds to the dish's refreshing appeal.

Importance of 2000 calorie diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ella olsson)

2) Turkey sandwiches

Make turkey avocado sandwiches with whole-grain bread, two ounces of turkey, and half of a pureed avocado, and serve with a side of a leafy green salad prepared with two cups of greens.

Alternatively, fill two 6-inch tortillas with two ounces of charred salmon pieces, a serving of chopped spinach, a half-cup of additional vegetables (such as carrots or red pepper), and half a smashed avocado. Serve a cup of strawberries or a portion of fruit as a side dish, and end with a cup of nonfat milk.

benefits of 2000 calorie diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by erin wang)

Dinner options

1) Protein smoothies

Homemade smoothies are far healthier than pre-made protein supplements. A shake is most helpful at promoting muscle growth when consumed quickly after a workout.

They have a deep flavour and taste. Here are some homemade smoothie recipes to help you gain weight quickly: cocoa banana nut shake, white berry shake, green shake, and chocolate nut shake.

Importance of 2000 calorie diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by photomix)

2) Quinoa bowl

Quinoa is known to be healthier than rice and has become the first choice of carb for many around the world. Add a big portion of protein, some veggies, and the dressing of your choice to make it tasty, healthy, and help you reach your 2000 calorie goal.

benefits of 2000 calorie diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ella olsson)

There are numerous meals and substances available to help you gain weight. Instead of trying to overeat sugary or fatty foods, choose high-calorie foods that offer energy and muscle mass while avoiding all of the bad fats that can injure you.

Regular, age-appropriate exercise combined with a healthy, calorie-rich diet is the most effective strategy to gain weight in a healthy manner.