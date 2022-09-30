The 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals in Scotland – Complete Event List

The 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals will take place at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 8, 2022. An extremely popular competition among strongman fans, the 2022 Giants Live has released an updated roster, with many changes to the star-studded lineup.

Surprisingly, the Atlas Stones run - a staple fan favorite and tie-breaker - has been removed from this year's list of events.

The 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals - Complete Event List

1) Dumbbell Press

For the dumbbell press event, the organizers have brought in the 100 kg "Monster" Dumbbell. Athletes will have to lift the barbell overhead using one arm, lockout, and wait for the referee to signal down for a complete rep.

The undisputed king of the dumbbell press, Oleksii Novikov, will sadly not be competing this time, taking a well-deserved break following his busy schedule for the past two years. The current Log Lift Record holder, Cheick "Iron Biby" Sanou, will also not attend the 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals.

Still, there is no shortage of elite dumbbell pressers, with the likes of Mitchell Hooper, Gavin Bilton, and Paul Smith competing in this year's finals.

2) Nicol Stones

These unevenly weighted granite stones — weighing 114 kilograms (251.3 pounds) and 138 kilograms (304.3 pounds) each, will have to be carried for maximum distance. Inspired by the world-famous Dinnie Stones, they are slowly becoming a staple in the Giants Live competitions. Brutal on the grip and often ripping the palms of athletes, Nicol Stones are sure to draw some blood.

The current world record holder, Kevin Faires, will be looking to emulate his 22.2-meter run at the 2021 Giants Live World Tour Finals. Andy Black, who held the record before Kevin Faires, will be looking to get back his record.

Based on recent performances, Gavin Bilton and deadlift specialist Rauno Heinla will also be eyeing a top-three finish at the event. Pavlo Kordiyaka from Ukraine also has the potential to be a dark horse at this event, given his powerful frame and famed grip strength. Nobody can rule out Mark "The Miracle Man" Felix, who can very well win the event owing to his legendary grip strength and massive hands.

3) Axle Deadlift for Reps

The task at hand is very straightforward - this 360 kg (793 lbs) axle bar has to be lifted for as many repetitions as possible. However, the axle bar deadlift is renowned for being especially difficult compared to a normal deadlift, having zero flex and zero give to the bar.

With the withdrawal of Oleksii Novikov, who has dominated the event in prior competitions, all eyes will be on deadlift specialist Rauno Heinla. Mitchell Hooper and Pavlo Nakonechnyy have constantly been improving their deadlift acumen and will put up a strong fight to secure first place.

4) Anchor Carry and Chain Drag

A fast-paced and dynamic event, this event is all about speed. The weights will be relatively light for most of the athletes at the 2022 Giants Live Finals. However, a lot of precision and speed will be required.

Mitchell Hooper and Pavlo Kordiyaka will look to blaze past their competition, as both look ready to set a new world record. Kevin Faires and Pavlo Nakonechnyy will also be aiming to do some damage here.

5) Power Stairs

The Atlas Stones have been replaced this year by the Power Stairs, once a staple at the World's Strongest Man competitions. Strongman fans will remember stellar performances on the Power Stairs by the "Dominator" Mariusz Pudzianowski and Brain Shaw.

Tom Stoltman, Maxime Boudreault, and Evan Singleton - all favorites at this event - have sadly withdrawn. However, competitors like Mitchell Hooper, Pavlo Kordiyaka, and Aivars Šmaukstelis will surely provide the 2022 Giants Live audience with all the entertainment they can handle.

Thirteen athletes will go head-to-head over these five thrilling events at the 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals, and a spectacular show is guaranteed.

