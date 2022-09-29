The 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals in Scotland – Complete Lineup 

Prepare yourselves for a strongman contest of epic proportions at the 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals, to be held on October 8, 2022, at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. 13 of the world's strongest athletes will go head-to-head in five thrilling events testing their raw power, explosiveness, and agility.

The 2022 Giants Live, as one of the qualifying events for the 2023 World's Strongest Man Competition, is sure to bring out fierce competition among the star-studded lineup.

The 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals-Complete Lineup

1) Mitchell Hooper

Mitchell Hooper Confirmed at the 2022 World Tour Finals (Image via Instagram @mitchellhooper)

Coming fresh off his dominant victory at the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic, Mitchell "The Moose" Hooper is looking to win his second major title of the year. Skilled at both static strength and events that necessitate movement, Mitchell Hooper is expected to take the top position at the 2022 Giants Live Tour Finals.

2) Rauno Heinla

Rauno Heinla (Image via Instagram @rauno_heinla)

Having finished third at the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic, the Estonian deadlift expert, Rauno Heinla, will be on the prowl to win the deadlift event at the 2022 Giants Live.

3) Pavlo Nakonechnyy

Pavlo Nakonechnyy (Image via Instagram @pavlo_nakonechnyy)

The 6'4", 170 kg Ukrainian giant will look to reassert his position as a strong contender for the 2023 WSM title by winning here. Pavlo has the potential to top the podium and dominate the competition after winning the 2022 Giants Live World Open.

4) Pa O'Dwyer

"The Limerick Lion," who placed fourth at the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic, will try to make Ireland proud. A 5-time Ireland's Strongest Man, Pa will be looking to secure qualification for the 2023 WSM Competition.

5) Gavin Bilton

The 6'6" 205kg gentle giant, affectionately called the "Welsh Bull", will be a dark horse at this year's Giants Live World Tour Finals. Having put up a streak of stellar performances this year, Gavin will be looking for a podium finish to make his Welsh supporters proud.

6) Mark Felix

This man needs no introduction. The 56-year-old marvel, hailing from Lancashire, England, is world-renowned for his spectacular grip strength and a hand span of 13 inches (33 cm) !

In the twilight years of his career, fans will still be looking for a spirited performance from "The Miracle Man." The deadlift has always been a good event for Mark, and he will look to use his immense grip strength at the Nicol Stones.

7) Paul Smith

The 5'11" and 300 lb. athlete may look smaller than his gargantuan counterparts, but make no mistake-he is a capable athlete, having won the 2022 UK Strongest Man title. An expert at dumbell press events, strongman fans are expecting a great performance from Paul at the 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals.

8) Andy Black

Nicknamed "The Bulldozer", and standing at 6'7" (200 kg), Andy Black is one of the largest strongmen alive. With a home-field advantage, he'll be hoping to impress his Scottish fans.

9)Kevin Faires

Kevin Faires, an expert at moving events, is coming off a strong performance at the 2022 Shaw Classic. Kevin set a New World Record at the Nicol Stones during the 2021 Giants Live World Tour Finals, moving them across 22.2 meters.

10) Aivars Šmaukstelis

Having won the 2022 Strongman Champions League (SCL) World Record Breakers held in Finland, Aivars is an all-around athlete with minimal weak points. He will be looking to earn a podium finish in Scotland.

11) Pavlo Kordiyaka

The second Ukrainian athlete in the lineup, Pavlo is slowly climbing up the strongman ladder. He will be looking forward to the Carry and Drag Event and the Power Stairs and will be aiming for a 2023 WSM qualification.

12) Louis Jack

A relative newcomer to the sport, Louis Jack will be appearing for the first time at a Giants Live tournament.

13) Tyler Cotton

Having finished second twice in a row at America's Strongest Man in 2020 and 2021, strongman fans will be looking forward to Tyler's exploits at the 2022 Giants Live Finals.

Notable Absentees

Strongman fans will miss seeing the Stotlman brothers, Luke and Tom, who have decided to take a year off to rest and recover. They will still attend meet-and-greet events and interact with their fans.

They will also miss African phenom and Log Lift Record holder Cheick "Iron Biby" Sanou. Evan "T-Rex" Singleton, who is still recovering from a biceps injury, is another notable person who will not be competing.

Oleksii Novikov will be taking a well-deserved break as well, having competed throughout the year. Graham Hicks, the famed Log Lifter from Britain, has also pulled out of the event.

Who do you think will take the 2022 Giants Live title? Who will reach the top 3? Let us know your opinions in the comments.

