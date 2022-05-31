Who is Sinead Stoltman? All about Tom Stoltman's wife as World's Strongest Man retains title

Tom Stoltman has once again managed to win the title of the World’s Strongest Man. He defeated 2020 champion Oleksii Novikov and Martins Licis on May 29 in Sacramento, California.

Stoltman completed nine reps of the power stairs in 41.04 seconds and finished second, whereas Novikov completed six reps in 34.20 seconds. The latter started with eight points in the medley and finished first in the next three events – deadlift, flintstone barbell, and bus pull.

Stoltman completed five reps in 25.76 seconds to record the best time and earned 10 points. The Atlas stones is the only event where he finished first but he previously scored 8.7 points in five events.

Everything known about Tom Stoltman’s wife

Tom Stoltman has been married to Sinead Stoltman since 2015. She works at Moons Childs Rainbow Design as an operator and is a creative person according to her social media profile. She is active on Instagram with around 20 thousand followers.

The pair first met at a music festival when they were 17. According to Sinead, Tom was a lanky teenager walking around with his top off, which seemed strange to her since Scotland has never been so hot. They spent the entire day together and shared numbers. Tom once came to Sinead’s parents’ house and never left.

Sinead Stoltman works at Moons Childs Rainbow Design (Image via sineadstoltman/Instagram)

They tied the knot in September 2015 and were 21 at the time. Tom worked at Morrisons and did some security work, while Sinead was a qualified support worker, her wages paid for everything. However, after their wedding, Tom once came home and said that he quit. Sinead became worried about how they were going to pay the rent and other expenses.

Tom got sponsorships which helped them a lot and the local butchers sent them two months of meat, filling up their two freezers. For breakfast, Tom had 10 fried eggs, four rashes of bacon, mushrooms, and four pieces of toast. They had dry meat and rice for dinner. Tom also hired a psychologist and learned to manage his feelings better.

Sinead stated that she and Tom are at their happiest when they are out walking their dogs, sitting on the sofa watching a movie, or going to support their football team, the Rangers. She says that their next big goal is to have children.

In brief, about Tom Stoltman

Born on May 30, 1994, Tom Stoltman is a strongman competitor from Invergordon, Scotland. He is the younger brother of the 2021 Europe’s Strongest Man and five-time Scotland’s Strongest Man, Luke Stoltman.

The 28-year-old gained recognition as the winner of the 2021 World’s Strongest Man competition in June 2021. He is the first man from Scotland to win the World’s Strongest Man and the fifth British person to do so.

During the 2021 competition, he won with 45.5 total points. Brian Shaw held the second position with 42.5 points and Maxime Boudreault was in third position with 36.5 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far