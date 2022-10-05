2022 Mr. Olympia Competitor Hunter Labrada Shares Tips to Get Bigger Arms

Hunter Labrada is a young American IFBB professional bodybuilder and competitor at the upcoming 2022 Mr. Olympia.

He's the son of pro bodybuilding legend and Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. Hunter's mother and father have been prominent in the bodybuilding field, which provided Hunter the guidance he needed to excel.

Hunter won eighth place in the 2020 Mr. Olympia and fourth place in the next edition of the competition last year.

“The higher the level that I reach, it just makes you understand more and more and more just how good he was at what he does," says Labrada.

The opening division at the Olympia this year will be ruthless, with veterans like Hadi Choopan and Big Ramy along with young contenders such as Nick Walker and Hunter Labrada in the fray. It will be interesting to see how Labrada fares in the competition.

Nevertheless, let’s take a look at some tips shared by this year's Mr. Olympia competitor Hunter Labrada to get bigger arms:

Hunter Labrada Tips to Get Bigger Arms

Some of the exercises that are prominent in Hunter Labrada’s arm workout for bigger arms are:

Step Forward Cable Curl

This variation of cable curls activates the bicep muscles, which is essential for bigger arms. Strong biceps also entail several benefits, such as lifting heavy objects, carrying on functional movements, and packing strength in the body.

"It’s peak resistance from the onset of curl and then drops off pretty significantly as you curl through the motion," says Labrada.

Preacher Curl

One of the major benefits of preacher curl is that it emphasizes muscle growth for the biceps. It focuses on a much stronger isolation that also helps in packing strength in the arms along with increasing the range of motion.

Seated Overhead Cross Cable Cuffed Triceps Extension

This is a prominent exercise in Hunter Labrada's workout routine for bigger arms. The movement and stance of this exercise purely focus on emphasizing the triceps and preventing the shoulders from shifting.

Cuffed Cable Triceps Extension

Hunter Labrada considers this exercise to be one of the best to build bigger arms. This exercise helps in isolating the triceps to the best possible extent along with building greater shoulder stability. He says about it:

“It’s going to offer the best joint alignment for this exercise, help us lock it in.”

Hunter has no qualms admitting that bodybuilding is a 'young man's game'. He says:

“There’s life after bodybuilding. It really is a young man’s game. I know there’s a lot of people that have kind of proved that wrong, but at the end of the day, look at my dad. That’s how I want to end up. He’s 61 years old, no major surgeries, all of his joints work properly; internal health is on point. There’s life after bodybuilding.”

Workouts like the aforementioned ones help in building mass and packing muscles in the body. However, it's also important that you follow these workouts with a nutritive meal consisting of enough calories that help you build muscles.

To gain muscle, it's crucial to consume more calories than you can burn every day, so you need to eat in surplus.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises and tips by Hunter Labrada are very useful to get bigger arms. These exercises focus on targeting both the biceps and triceps along with packing strength in the arms.

Considering the benefits they entail, these exercises should be incorporated in your workout routine. If you follow the tips of professionals like Labrada, you will understand what you need to build strength and size in your arms.

