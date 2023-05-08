24-year-old diagnosed with cancer after excessive burping

An undiagnosed late-stage cancer was to blame for the uncontrollable burping of a Florida nurse. Bailey McBreen, 24, began burping up to ten times per day in 2021, which was "not normal" for her.

After months of ignoring the ailment, she was finally examined when it turned into acid reflux and "excruciating" stomach cramps. Ms. McBreen eventually received the news that she had stage 3 colon cancer, which she and her family described as a "huge shock."

While burping as a sign of cancer may seem bizarre, colon cancer can cause blockages in the digestive tract, leading to excess gas.

What happened to the 24-year-old nurse?

According to McBreen, her health began to deteriorate at the beginning of this year when she began to experience "excruciating" pain, lack of appetite, and difficulty using the loo.

As a nurse, she trusted her intuition when she felt as though she might have an "obstruction" and hurried to the hospital. She was eventually diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer with a tumor blocking her large intestine following a CT scan.

Bailey McBreen acknowledged that she was surprised that her frequent burping resulted in such a significant diagnosis.

The gastroesophageal reflux illness, which started a month after discovering the burping, is, according to McBreen, believed to be the cause of the constant burping. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) develops when stomach acid frequently runs back into the esophagus, the tube that connects your mouth and stomach.

Is there any link between burping and cancer?

Cancer and burping are not directly related. Belching, commonly referred to as burping, is a healthy biological process that aids in the elimination of extra gas from the stomach. Typically, it is a risk-free physiological process that is unrelated to the tumor.

A peptic ulcer or heartburn, which in some situations may be connected to the tumor, maybe the cause of excessive and persistent burping in rare instances. If left untreated, these disorders may irritate or inflame the lining of the stomach or esophagus, which may eventually raise the chance of getting cancer.

It's crucial to remember that cancer is a complex illness with a wide range of risk factors and causes. Even while frequent burping is not a known risk of a tumor, it is always a good idea to speak to a doctor if you experience any persistent symptoms or have any health-related worries.

Your doctor can assist you in identifying the underlying cause of your symptoms and, if necessary, suggest the best course of action.

McBreen, who has always led a healthy and active lifestyle, underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor in January after receiving her diagnosis. She then began chemotherapy, which she will continue until August, and posted updates on social media.

After her unusual cancer diagnosis, McBreen urged others to pay attention to their body’s signals and monitor their health if they notice anything unusual.

