25-year-old woman who thought she only had UTI diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer

Ellie Wilcock, 25, had a severe UTI (urinary tract infection) two years ago but thought nothing of it. However, after several tests and ultrasounds, it was discovered that she had stage four cancer in her abdomen, liver and ovaries.

UTI is an infection that can affect any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, bladder, uterus and urethra. In most cases, infections are generally found in the lower urinary tract, which involves the urethra and bladder.

Symptoms of UTI

Common signs and symptoms of UTI may include:

a burning sensation when urinating

a strong urge to urinate

passing small amounts of pee

urine that looks pink or red

pelvic pain

Initially, Wilcock suffered extreme pain but suspected that she had another UTI infection, as she was prone to getting them. She thought the infection would go away by itself, but when it didn’t, she consulted her GP.

A biopsy test revealed Wilcock had stage-four cancer

After a few tests, it was found that she didn’t have any UTI, but her inflammatory markers were severely high. Following an ultrasound, it was discovered that she had a 15 cm mass in her lower abdomen.

At first, doctors suspected that she had an ovarian cyst and recommended immediate surgery. However, to their shock, there was no cyst either. Doctors then did a biopsy when they saw a large tumor in the stomach, which they suspected to be a pelvic inflammatory disease.

According to doctors, “Ellie’s insides looked like chewing gum on a carpet”

The biopsy test results revealed that Ellie Wilcock didn’t have UTI or cyst but had stage four cancer in her bowel, which had spread to her liver, peritoneum and ovaries.

"It was the last thing I expected, being so young" – Ellie Wilcock

Wilcock underwent immediate surgery as, according to her doctors, the “tumor was partially obstructing her large bowel”. The surgery was successful, but her cancer was still severe and required chemotherapy.

While waiting for chemotherapy, Wilcock's health deteriorated, and her weight dropped tremendously, but her stomach got bigger, as the tumor had increased to a size bigger than a watermelon.

Ellie Wilcock started chemotherapy and got a little better. In an interview she said:

"The chemo actually made me stronger rather than weaker. I could eat more, and my blood results were improving."

Wilcock underwent 15 chemotherapies in 10 months

As the size of the tumor was increasing day by day, doctors were determined to operate it. So, they increased her chemotherapy sessions, and in ten months, she underwent 15 rounds of chemotherapies. Fortunately, the tumor shrunk to 10 cm.

Later, she was referred to a specialist surgeon, who performed a ten-hour operation to remove her ovaries, primary tumor, uterus, fallopian tubes, cervix, peritoneum and parts of her large bowel. Months later, she underwent a liver ablation. Miraculously, her cancer was gone, and there was no evidence of disease.

However, Wilcock, now 26, is still being regularly monitored for any signs or symptoms of cancer and will be monitored for the next five years to be on the safer side. She said:

"This all taught me that you are never too young to have cancer and to appreciate life."

Symptoms of bowel cancer to watch out for

There are three major symptoms of bowel cancer, also referred to as colon cancer – changes in bowel habits, blood in stool and severe loose motions. While these symptoms are common, most people do not experience them.

Moreover, there are several more signs and symptoms of bowel cancer that people must watch out for, including:

a change in bowel habits with stomach pain

a persistent abdominal pain

bloating

unexplained weight loss

It's important to note that the aforementioned symptoms can range from mild to severe and can’t necessarily make you feel sick.

However, regardless of whether your symptoms are manageable or not, it's best to consult a healthcare provider and seek medical advice. Your doctor will carry out an examination and run tests to determine the underlying cause.