3 benefits and 3 side effects of matcha tea

Matcha tea is a unique type of green tea that has been gaining popularity for its special taste and potential health benefits. The Camellia sinensis plant, which is used to make matcha, is grown differently from traditional green tea. The leaves are shade-grown for several weeks before harvest, which increases the levels of caffeine and theanine and results in a distinct nutrient composition.

Matcha is a more concentrated form of green tea as it uses the whole leaf, not just the brewed leaves used in traditional green tea. This means that it contains higher levels of antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. It can be consumed in various ways, such as tea, latte, smoothies, and even in baked goods.

One of the major health benefits of matcha tea is its high concentration of antioxidants, including catechins, which can help prevent cell damage and lower the risk of chronic diseases. Additionally, the tea's caffeine and amino acid content can provide a boost of energy and may even contribute to weight loss or management. Studies have also suggested that matcha may have other potential health benefits, such as reducing stress, improving heart health and enhancing focus and concentration.

In this article, we will discuss three health benefits and side effects of matcha tea just like other traditional teas.

Health benefits of matcha tea

Heart health

Matcha tea contains high levels of catechins, which are antioxidants that have been found to have multiple cardiovascular benefits. The catechins may help decrease oxidative stress and prevent inflammation. Studies have also shown that matcha can help lower the risk of atherosclerosis, hypertension, and congestive heart failure. It also helps lower triglycerides and levels of LDL (“bad”) and total cholesterol.

Improved cognitive performance

Matcha tea may also have a positive impact on cognitive performance. Studies have shown that it can improve attention and memory. This is thought to be due to the caffeine content in matcha. However, more research is needed to understand the full impact of matcha on cognitive functioning.

Matcha and green tea have been found to have potential benefits for liver health. Studies have shown that consuming green tea or matcha can reduce the risk of liver disease and prevent liver damage. However, it is important to note that green tea supplements may have a negative impact on the liver and it is always best to opt for pure green tea and matcha.

Side effects of matcha tea

Drinking too much matcha

Matcha tea is typically safe when consumed in small and medium amounts as a beverage. However, if you drink too much matcha, it can make you feel sick. Due to its caffeine content, more than eight grams of green tea matcha powder, or eight prepared cups of matcha, has been linked to side effects such as headaches, an upset stomach, trouble sleeping, irritability, diarrhea, and constipation. It is important to note that moderation is key and consuming matcha in moderate amounts can help prevent these side effects.

Symptoms of consuming poor quality matcha

When you consume matcha that is of poor quality, it can lead to potentially harmful effects. Poor quality matcha may even contain fluoride, lead, or arsenic, all of which can be absorbed by the green tea plant during the growing process. This can lead to symptoms such as muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, an irregular heartbeat, abdominal pain, diarrhea, tingling in the toes and fingers, skin changes such as lesions or warts, and red or swollen skin. When you grab a matcha tea on the go and don’t know the quality, it is important to be wary of less-premium brands to avoid these symptoms.

Symptoms of arsenic poisoning

Arsenic is a toxic chemical that can be found in some food and drink products, including green tea. Consuming matcha tea that contains arsenic can lead to symptoms of arsenic poisoning. These symptoms include muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, an irregular heartbeat, abdominal pain, diarrhea, tingling in the toes and fingers, skin changes such as lesions or warts, and red or swollen skin. It is important to note that consuming high-quality matcha and moderate amounts can help prevent these symptoms.

