3 health benefits and 3 side effects of rooibos tea

Rooibos tea, also known as red tea or red bush tea, is gaining popularity as a delicious and healthy beverage. Consumed in southern Africa for centuries, it has become a beloved drink around the world. Made using leaves from a shrub called Aspalathus linearis, usually grown on the western coast of South Africa, this herbal tea is not related to green or black tea. However, rooibos tea is not just a flavorful, caffeine-free alternative to traditional teas; it is also said to have potential health benefits.

One of the main benefits of rooibos tea is its high levels of antioxidants. Antioxidants are molecules that help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. Free radicals can damage cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Rooibos tea is particularly rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Some studies have also suggested that rooibos tea may help lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

Additionally, some studies have also suggested that rooibos tea may have beneficial effects on the skin and may help to soothe skin conditions such as eczema and dermatitis. It is also believed to have anti-ageing properties and helps improve the skin's overall health. Despite having a long list of benefits, this tea tends to have some side effects. So before you overconsume it, this article will identify some of Rooibos Tea's health benefits and side effects.

Benefits of rooibos tea

Caffeine-free

Caffeine is a natural stimulant found in both black tea and green tea. Consuming moderate amounts of caffeine is generally safe, and it may even have some benefits for exercise performance, concentration, and mood. However, excessive consumption has been linked to heart palpitations, increased anxiety, sleep problems, and headaches. Therefore, some people choose to avoid or limit their caffeine intake.

Since rooibos tea is naturally caffeine-free, it’s an excellent alternative to black or green tea. It also has lower tannin levels than regular black or green tea. Tannins, natural compounds in green and black tea, interfere with the absorption of certain nutrients, such as iron. Additionally, red rooibos contains no oxalic acid, unlike green tea. Consuming high amounts of oxalic acid can increase your risk of kidney stones, making rooibos a good option for anyone with kidney problems.

Cardiovascular health

Rooibos tea is rich in antioxidants, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Some studies have also suggested that drinking rooibos tea may have beneficial effects on blood pressure by inhibiting angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), which indirectly increases blood pressure by causing blood vessels to contract. Also, drinking rooibos tea can improve cholesterol levels.

Diabetes management

One of the key compounds found in rooibos is aspalathin, which is a powerful antioxidant. Aspalathin is unique to rooibos, and it is not found in any other natural source.

Studies in animals suggest that aspalathin has anti-diabetic effects. A study in mice with type 2 diabetes found that aspalathin balanced blood sugar levels and reduced insulin resistance, which could prove promising for people who have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes. However, more human studies are needed to confirm these findings and to understand the exact mechanisms behind these effects.

Side Effects of rooibos tea

Liver health

One case study found that drinking large amounts of rooibos tea daily was linked to increased liver enzymes, which can often indicate a liver problem. However, this was only one complex case, and more research is needed to understand the effects of rooibos tea on the liver.

Estrogen production

Certain compounds in the tea can stimulate the production of the female sex hormone, estrogen. Some sources suggest that people with hormone-sensitive conditions, such as breast cancer, may want to avoid this type of tea. However, this effect is very mild and it is likely that you will need to consume very large amounts before you will see an effect.

Bacterial contamination

Rooibos tea can become contaminated with harmful pathogens like salmonella during the manufacturing process. Salmonella infection can lead to symptoms such as fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. To avoid the risk of bacterial contamination, it is important to purchase rooibos tea from a reputable and secure source.

While rooibos tea has been traditionally consumed for centuries and is considered safe, it is always important to talk to your doctor before adding any new supplements or herbal remedies to your diet, especially if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have a health condition or are taking any medications.

