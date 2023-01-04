30-Day Arm Challenge for Beginners to Build Stronger Arms

The 30-day arm challenge is an excellent way to begin your fitness journey and see significant improvements in upper body strength. This challenge is ideal for anyone, whether they're beginners or ones looking for a new workout routine.

The challenge includes workouts that target the biceps, triceps, and shoulders. These exercises can be performed at home or in the gym with little equipment. Every five days, the workout includes a day of rest.

Rest periods allow the muscles to be restored and protected from injury in this 30-Day Arm Challenge. For example, if you were on Day 7, you would do the exercises from Days 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.

For the weighted exercises, begin with a weight that makes the last two repetitions difficult. You're at the right level if you're tired at the end of your repetitions. If you're just starting out, start with one or two-pound weights. As your strength improves, you can try heavier weights, gradually increasing to three or five pounds or even more if you feel comfortable.

What is the beginner's 30-Day arm challenge?

The 30-Day arm challenge for Beginners is a 30-day arm-strengthening daily workout programme that's motivating, approachable, and effective. Exercise should take five minutes or less per day so that even the busiest people can dedicate themselves and get their workout in the 30-Day Arm Challenge.

Is the 30-Day arm challenge required?

You willneed a few dumbbells or resistance-training items. (Photo: Unsplash/Gordon Cowie)

This 30-Day arm challenge depends on your level of fitness, and you will need a few dumbbells or resistance-training items (such as water bottles). For one exercise, a small resistance loop band is also required.

The 30-day arm challenge workout goes as follows:

Week 1

Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)

Dumbbell Row -

4 sets of 10 reps per side

Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)

Close-Grip Pushup -

4 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Day 3 - Biceps

Kneeling Dumbbell Curl -

3 sets of 12 reps

Day 4 - Triceps

Skullcrusher -

3 sets of 12 reps

Day 5 - Shoulders

Half-Knee Press

3 sets of 10 reps

Day 6 - Brachialis

Spider Hammer Curl

3 sets of 12 reps

Day 7 - Forearms

Pause and Twist Hammer Curl

3 sets of 10 reps

Week 2

Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)

Reverse-Grip Plank Row Hold

- 4 sets of 30 seconds

Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)

Close-Grip Pushup

4 sets of 8, 10 reps

Day 3 - Biceps

Half-Kneeling Eccentric bicep Curl -

4 sets of 6 to 8 reps

Day 4 - Triceps

Double Skullcrusher to Double close grip press -

3 sets of 3 to 4 rep

Day 5 - Shoulders

Half-Kneeling Press to Windmill -

3 set of 10 reps

Day 6 - Brachialis

Half-Full Hammer Curl -

3 set of 10 reps

Day 7 - Forearms

Half-Iso Hammer Curl -

4 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Exercise should take 5 minutes or less (Photo: Unsplash/Anastase Maragos)

Week 3: Drop sets

Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)

3 sets of 10 bicep curls

Hold for 15 seconds

Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)

4 sets of 8 Two-Step Close-Grip Push-ups

4 to 6 Close-Grip Pushups

Day 3 - Biceps

4 sets of 8 Kneeling Curl reps

4 Tall Clean to Eccentric Curl reps

Day 4 - Triceps

4 sets and 8 skull crusher reps

3 clusters of Skullcrusher to close grip press

Day 5 - Shoulders

4 sets of 6 Half-Kneeling Press

4 reps of Half-Knee Press

Day 6 - Brachialis

4 sets of 8 Half/Full Hammer reps

6 Hammer Curl reps

Day 7 - Forearms

4 sets 8 Hammer Curl pause-and-twist reps

Half-Isolated Hammer Curl 6 reps

Week 4: Focused Reps to Failure Reps

Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)

4 sets of 15-second Row Holds

8 to 10 Paused Row reps

Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)

4 sets of 10 Close-Grip Pushups

Two-Step Close-Grip Pushups to failure

Day 3 - Biceps

4 sets of 6 Clean rep

Dumbbell Curl reps

Day 4 - Triceps

4 sets of Skullcrusher

Double close grip press of skull crusher, then Skullcrusher reps to failure

Day 5 - Shoulders

4 sets of 6 Half-Kneeling Press reps

Half-Kneeling Press at Windmill for failure

Day 6 - Brachialis

3 sets of 6 Hammer Curl repetitions

then Half-Full Hammer Curl reps to failure

Day 7 - Forearms

4 sets of 4 Half-Iso Hammer reps

Pause-and-Twist Hammer Curls to failure

Progressively increase the weight as the challenge progresses. (Photo: Unsplash/Ömer Haktan Bulut)

Week 5: Killer combos

Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)

4 sets of 30-second Row Holds

8 Kneeling Curl reps

6 Half-Iso Hammer Curl reps

Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)

4 sets of 8 Skullcrusher reps

8 Two-Step Close-Grip Pushup reps

to Close-Grip Pushup reps to failure

Day 3 - Biceps

4 sets of 6 Kneeling Clean for Eccentric Curl reps

6 Kneeling Curl reps

6 Half-Isolate Hammer Curl repetitions

Takeaway

In this 30-day arm challenge, start with a weight that's really pleasant for you and progressively increase the weight as the challenge progresses. Also, take sufficient rest as needed, and pay attention to your health. It's important to push oneself, but it's also critical not to overwork the muscles.

