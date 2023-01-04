30-Day Arm Challenge for Beginners to Build Stronger Arms

The 30-day arm challenge is an excellent way to begin your fitness journey and see significant improvements in upper body strength. This challenge is ideal for anyone, whether they're beginners or ones looking for a new workout routine.
The challenge includes workouts that target the biceps, triceps, and shoulders. These exercises can be performed at home or in the gym with little equipment. Every five days, the workout includes a day of rest.
Rest periods allow the muscles to be restored and protected from injury in this 30-Day Arm Challenge. For example, if you were on Day 7, you would do the exercises from Days 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.
For the weighted exercises, begin with a weight that makes the last two repetitions difficult. You're at the right level if you're tired at the end of your repetitions. If you're just starting out, start with one or two-pound weights. As your strength improves, you can try heavier weights, gradually increasing to three or five pounds or even more if you feel comfortable.
What is the beginner's 30-Day arm challenge?
The 30-Day arm challenge for Beginners is a 30-day arm-strengthening daily workout programme that's motivating, approachable, and effective. Exercise should take five minutes or less per day so that even the busiest people can dedicate themselves and get their workout in the 30-Day Arm Challenge.
Is the 30-Day arm challenge required?
This 30-Day arm challenge depends on your level of fitness, and you will need a few dumbbells or resistance-training items (such as water bottles). For one exercise, a small resistance loop band is also required.
The 30-day arm challenge workout goes as follows:
Week 1
Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)
- Dumbbell Row -
- 4 sets of 10 reps per side
Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)
- Close-Grip Pushup -
- 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps
Day 3 - Biceps
- Kneeling Dumbbell Curl -
- 3 sets of 12 reps
Day 4 - Triceps
- Skullcrusher -
- 3 sets of 12 reps
Day 5 - Shoulders
- Half-Knee Press
- 3 sets of 10 reps
Day 6 - Brachialis
- Spider Hammer Curl
- 3 sets of 12 reps
Day 7 - Forearms
- Pause and Twist Hammer Curl
- 3 sets of 10 reps
Week 2
Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)
- Reverse-Grip Plank Row Hold
- - 4 sets of 30 seconds
Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)
- Close-Grip Pushup
- 4 sets of 8, 10 reps
Day 3 - Biceps
- Half-Kneeling Eccentric bicep Curl -
- 4 sets of 6 to 8 reps
Day 4 - Triceps
- Double Skullcrusher to Double close grip press -
- 3 sets of 3 to 4 rep
Day 5 - Shoulders
- Half-Kneeling Press to Windmill -
- 3 set of 10 reps
Day 6 - Brachialis
- Half-Full Hammer Curl -
- 3 set of 10 reps
Day 7 - Forearms
- Half-Iso Hammer Curl -
- 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps
Week 3: Drop sets
Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)
- 3 sets of 10 bicep curls
- Hold for 15 seconds
Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)
- 4 sets of 8 Two-Step Close-Grip Push-ups
- 4 to 6 Close-Grip Pushups
Day 3 - Biceps
- 4 sets of 8 Kneeling Curl reps
- 4 Tall Clean to Eccentric Curl reps
Day 4 - Triceps
- 4 sets and 8 skull crusher reps
- 3 clusters of Skullcrusher to close grip press
Day 5 - Shoulders
- 4 sets of 6 Half-Kneeling Press
- 4 reps of Half-Knee Press
Day 6 - Brachialis
- 4 sets of 8 Half/Full Hammer reps
- 6 Hammer Curl reps
Day 7 - Forearms
- 4 sets 8 Hammer Curl pause-and-twist reps
- Half-Isolated Hammer Curl 6 reps
Week 4: Focused Reps to Failure Reps
Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)
- 4 sets of 15-second Row Holds
- 8 to 10 Paused Row reps
Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)
- 4 sets of 10 Close-Grip Pushups
- Two-Step Close-Grip Pushups to failure
Day 3 - Biceps
- 4 sets of 6 Clean rep
- Dumbbell Curl reps
Day 4 - Triceps
- 4 sets of Skullcrusher
- Double close grip press of skull crusher, then Skullcrusher reps to failure
Day 5 - Shoulders
- 4 sets of 6 Half-Kneeling Press reps
- Half-Kneeling Press at Windmill for failure
Day 6 - Brachialis
- 3 sets of 6 Hammer Curl repetitions
- then Half-Full Hammer Curl reps to failure
Day 7 - Forearms
- 4 sets of 4 Half-Iso Hammer reps
- Pause-and-Twist Hammer Curls to failure
Week 5: Killer combos
Day 1 - Functional Biceps (Pull)
- 4 sets of 30-second Row Holds
- 8 Kneeling Curl reps
- 6 Half-Iso Hammer Curl reps
Day 2 - Functional Triceps (Push)
- 4 sets of 8 Skullcrusher reps
- 8 Two-Step Close-Grip Pushup reps
- to Close-Grip Pushup reps to failure
Day 3 - Biceps
- 4 sets of 6 Kneeling Clean for Eccentric Curl reps
- 6 Kneeling Curl reps
- 6 Half-Isolate Hammer Curl repetitions
Takeaway
In this 30-day arm challenge, start with a weight that's really pleasant for you and progressively increase the weight as the challenge progresses. Also, take sufficient rest as needed, and pay attention to your health. It's important to push oneself, but it's also critical not to overwork the muscles.