Biceps exercises are a must whether you want to build strength in your upper body or develop muscle mass.

Incorporating biceps exercises in your workout regimen will provide you with extensive benefits including improved grip strength, better strength in the upper body, toned arms, increased muscle definition, and more. They are also incredibly beneficial for people involved in throwing sports, and they also improve the everyday functional movements of the body.

Here, we have curated a list of the most efficient and best biceps exercises that will effectively work on your arms to promote muscle mass growth and build strength.

Best Biceps Exercises To Work Your Arms

1. Barbell Curls

Barbell curls are the classic biceps exercises which will help add strength and muscle mass to your arms. This simple exercise will help you to get stronger biceps, which is beneficial for both beginners and professionals.

Here's how to do barbell curls:

Start this exercise in an elongated standing position with a straight posture of your body.

Clutch the barbell in both your palms in an underhand grip with a distance wider than that of your shoulders.

Tightly squeeze your shoulder blades together with your chest lifted upward.

With your biceps engaged, curl the weight and bring it to your shoulders.

Make sure that your upper body does not lean to the front.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

2. Concentration Cable Curls

Cable concentration curls are also efficient biceps exercises that place greater emphasis on the short head of your biceps. This exercise involves unilateral movements which will help in the balanced development of the strength and muscles on both sides.

Here's how do concentration cable curls:

Start in an elongated standing position in front of the single cable of the cable system.

Adjust the cable height around your chest before clutching the cable handle in a supinated grip with your palms angled upward.

Lean your body slightly to the front before curling the cable handle to the ear of the opposite side.

Make sure to maintain tension in your biceps throughout.

Slowly reverse the movement and repeat.

3. EZ Bar Reverse Curls

EZ bar reverse curls are also effective biceps exercises that help add muscle mass to your forearms. This exercise will also provide numerous other benefits that include improving grip strength and building the size of your biceps.

Here's how to do EZ bar reverse curls:

Begin in a standing position while maintaining a good posture of your body before clutching the EZ bar in both your palms.

Your palms should be angled downwards with your hands tucked in to the respective sides of the body.

Curl the EZ bar upwards to the shoulders by flexing your elbows.

With control, bring the EZ bar back to the center position and repeat.

4. Drag Curls

Drag curls are also incredible biceps exercises that will blast your arms by engaging biceps, brachiaslis, and forearms. Some of the advantages of this exercise include greater shoulder stability, better grip strength, stronger biceps, and more.

Here's how to do drag curls:

Begin this exercise in a complete standing position while grasping the barbell in an underhand grip with your palms angled upwards and hands positioned apart wider than the shoulder distance.

The barbell will be positioned in front of your thighs, so make sure that your gaze remains straight to the front with your chest lifted upwards.

Contract your biceps with your elbows to the back, to drive the barbell to your shoulders.

Pause at the lower chest level before reversing the movement and repeat.

5. TRX Suspension Reverse Curls

This workout belongs to the group of underutilized yet effective biceps exercises that will help you tone your biceps along with building the overall balance in the body. You can also enhance the challenge of the exercise by moving your body’s position.

Here's how to do TRX suspension reverse curls:

Tightly secure the TRX suspension bands before taking your position under the suspension handle and grab the handles in both your palms.

Next, take a few steps to the front while leaning your body to the back.

Now, drive your body weight upwards.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned points help to show how highly effective some of the best biceps exercises tend to be. As a result, you should try and incorporate them into your workout routine to achieve your fitness goals.

However, it is recommended that you begin with some warm exercises such as arm circles before starting with the aforementioned biceps exercises. You should also perform the exercises in a proper form to reap maximum benefits and avoid getting muscle injuries.

Poll : 0 votes