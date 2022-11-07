5 Best Bicep Exercises to Sculpt and Strengthen Your Arms

If you want to sculpt and strengthen your arms, incorporating bicep exercises into your workout routine is the one and only way to go.

You can effectively sculpt your arms by targeting the biceps through different and unique angles. The two heads of the biceps should be properly targeted to strengthen and sculpt the arms.

We have created a list of the five best bicep exercises you can include into your workout routine to sculpt and strengthen your arms.

How to Build Bigger Biceps while Strengthening Your Arms?

The bicep exercises listed below can help you get bigger biceps along with building strength and sculpting the arms. However, there are certain strategies that you can incorporate into your workout routine to maximize the effectiveness of bicep exercises.

Following a proper warm-up routine before doing a bicep workout can help in reducing the risks associated with muscle injury. Moreover, you should include a variety of bicep exercises in your workout routine to build bigger biceps and strengthen your arms.

Best Bicep Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Overhead Cable Curl

Overhand cable curls are among the best bicep exercises that solely target the biceps and enable you to sculpt your arms and build defined biceps.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin in a good standing position between your pulley machine, and clutch the pulleys in both hands while positioning them above shoulder height.

Use an underhand grip, with your hands straight and parallel to the ground.

Bend your elbows till theforearms and biceps are as close as possible.

Return your arms back to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Reverse Barbell Curl

Reverse barbell curls provide numerous benefits, including boosting bicep size, increasing strength, and improving muscle symmetry.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin in an upright standing position while clutching the barbell in both arms and positioning it in front of the body.

Keep your upper arms stationary, and squeeze your biceps to bring the barbell at shoulder level.

Hold before returning your arms back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Incline Dumbbell Curl

Incline dumbbell curls can help in strengthening and sculpting the arms by applying more pressure on the biceps because of the inclined bench position.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin in the lying position on a bench inclined at 45 degrees and back pressed against the bench.

Grasp the dumbbells in both arms, and position them hanging at the side of your body.

Curl your palms, and bend both elbows to bring the dumbbells to shoulder height.

Slowly and with control, bring the weights back to the starting position till your arms are completely straight and repeat.

4) Underhand Seated Row

The movement in an underhand seated row puts pressure on the biceps, which helps in adding both strength and definition to the arms.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin in the seated position in front of the cable machine with your knees bent, and clutch the bar with both palms in an underhand grip positioned at shoulder distance.

Slightly lean your body forward, with your back flat.

Engage your back muscles, and pull the bar towards your abdomen and hold.

With control, return the weight back to the starting position, and repeat.

5) Zottman Curl

Zottman curls are an underrated bicep exercise that can engage all the bicep heads, enabling you to get sculpted arms.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin in a good standing position while clutching dumbbells in both palms and positioning them at the sides of your body, with your palms angled at the front.

With your upper arms not moving, bring the dumbbells at your shoulder height by bending your elbows and curling your palms.

Hold before rotating your weight such that your palms face the opposite side of the body, and slowly return the weight back to its starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned bicep exercises are some of the best and most amazing ones for both strengthening and sculpting your arms. These exercises target and engage the biceps in many angles, enabling you to get bigger biceps.

To develop bigger arms, you should pair bicep workouts with triceps exercises, which will help build both strength and better definition in your arms. It will also help you enhance your functional fitness and build muscle symmetry.

