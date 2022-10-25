6 Triceps Exercises for Men to Build Big Muscles

To build big muscles, you need to include triceps exercises in your workout routine that target all the heads of the triceps.

Triceps exercises can not only help you build big muscles but also enable you to increase upper body strength, enhance functional movement, add greater definition to upper body, build bigger arms, and more. Big muscles can make for better aesthetics.

Triceps Exercises for Big Muscles

We have created a list of six amazing triceps exercises men can include in their workout regime to build big muscles:

1) Dumbbell Floor Press

It's a compound exercise that can enable you to build muscular and stronger triceps, thanks to its multi-jointed movements.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by lying on the ground with your back flat and clutching dumbbells in both hands.

Keep your legs apart at shoulder distance, with your knees bent and feet pressed onto the ground.

Position the dumbbells over your chest, with your upper arms on the ground and elbows bent.

Pess the dumbbells straight towards the ceiling till your arms are completely extended.

Reverse the movement, and repeat.

2) Skull Crusher

It can help in adding significant mass to the triceps and increasing the strength of the muscles. The skull crusher can also prepare you for more advanced exercises, such as bench press.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in the lying position on an exercise bench, with your feet pressed onto the ground and back flat.

Grasp the EZ bar with the inner grips of both palms, and extend your arms straight over your head.

With the elbows tucked in, bring the EZ bar behind your head as the upper arms remain perpendicular to the ground.

Bring your arm back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Cable Push-down

It's a fabulous triceps exercise that can not only help build big muscles by targeting all heads of triceps but also boost overall body strength.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in the standing position, with your face towards the push-down cable machine, and clutch the rope attachment in both palms, keeping an overhand grip.

Keep your feet slightly apart, with your elbows tucked in and abdominals braced.

Push down the rope attachment so that the elbows are completely straight, and the knees are slightly bent.

With control movement, return to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Close Grip Push-up

It's an effective bodyweight triceps exercises that can help build big muscles, with greater emphasis on the triceps.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by assuming the position for standard push-ups or high plank position, with your abdominals engaged and toes on the ground.

Position your palms a couple of inches apart rather than at shoulder distance.

Lower your chest to the ground before reversing the movement till the arms are completely extended. Repeat.

5) Barbell Close Grip Bench Press

It's among the best triceps exercises that can not only help build big muscles but also enhance everyday movements, such as pulling and carrying heavy loads.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in the lying position on an exercise bench, with your feet on the ground.

Clutch the barbells in both hands with an overhand grip, and position them at shoulder distance.

Hold the weight straight over your sternum till your arms are completely extended.

Bring the barbell straight towards your chest, and pause. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

6) Dumbbell Triceps Extension

It provides numerous benefits, including greater range of motion and flexibility, improved shoulder stability, bigger arms, and more.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by assuming a seated position on an exercise bench, with your back straight and abdominals engaged.

Bring your left arm over your head till it's angled perpendicular to the ground on the side of your head.

Rotate your wrist such that the weight is pointed towards the ground. Bring the dumbbell to the back of your head while maintaining a good posture.

Reverse the movement and repeat. Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned triceps exercises can help build big muscles if done regularly. Some of the benefits include increased strength, bigger arms, defined upper body, illusion of tapered V-shaped body, and more.

For balanced and well-developed arms, you can pair triceps exercises with ones for the biceps.

Poll : 0 votes