How to Build Triceps with Dumbbells? 5 Best Exercises for Men

One of the most effective ways to build bigger arms is to build triceps rather than solely focusing on exercises that target the biceps. Bigger triceps can help increase the overall strength of the body along with improving its physical aesthetics and enhanced functional movements.

Often, gym-goers make mistakes in their arm workout routine, such as restricting themselves to cable exercises to build triceps or completely focusing on the biceps exercises for the bigger arms. However, incorporating dumbbell exercises in your arm workout routine can help in building significant strength and gain in your arm while increasing the range of motion and free movement.

Five Best Dumbbell Exercises to Build Triceps

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective dumbbell exercises men can do to build their triceps:

1) Skull Crusher

The skull crusher is one of the most exceptional and dynamic exercises men can do to build triceps.

Also referred to as lying dumbbell triceps extension, this exercise targets all the heads of the triceps effectively and with a full range of motion. It also helps with increasing muscle gain and strength in your arms.

How to do it?

Lie down flat on the bench with your head positioned at the top. Make sure your back and hips remain pressed on the bench throughout the movement. Clutch the dumbbells with both hands, and position them slightly above your shoulders.

Extend your arms towards the ceiling in a straight line before bending your elbows to bring the weight to either side of your head. Drive the dumbbells back to the upward movement. Repeat. Make sure your elbows do not flare out during the movement of the exercise.

2) Overhead Seated Triceps Extension

This dumbbell exercise helps build triceps by targeting the muscles with effective utilization of the chest and shoulders.

How to do it?

Grasp a dumbbell in both hands while seated on a chair or bench with an upright back and feet pressed onto the floor. While firmly holding the dumbbell, extend your hands over your head.

Slowly and with control, lower the dumbbell behind your head while keeping your upper arms still. Drive the dumbbell back upwards. Repeat.

3) Close Grip Dumbbell Press

The close grip dumbbell press is an effective exercise to build triceps. It places lesser stress on the shoulder muscles while activating the greater muscles. This exercise also helps in building significant strength in the arms and enhancing functional movements.

How to do it?

Position yourself in a lying position on a bench while clutching dumbbells in both hands. Keep your back pressed on the bench while your feet are pressed onto the ground.

Extend the weight straight above you till your arms are completely straightened. Keep both dumbbells together, and with control, bring them towards your chest with elbows tucked in. Slowly extend the dumbbells back to their starting position. Repeat.

4) Triceps Kickback

Triceps kickbacks are one of the simplest and most underrated exercises to build triceps along with significant upper body strength. This exercise also helps build flexibility and balance in the upper body.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position, with your feet hip-distance apart and back upright. Clutch dumbbells in both hands, and slightly bend your knees. Hinge down from above your waist such that your upper body is parallel to the ground, with your arms tucked towards your body.

With control, move your forearms back till your elbows are completely straightened before bringing them in front again. Repeat the swinging motion slowly and with control.

5) Dumbbell Push-Up

This dumbbell exercise is a good way to build triceps with greater muscle engagement and lesser strain on the wrists and shoulders.

How to do it?

Assume the standard high plank position on the ground, with your back upright and legs extended. Grasp the dumbbells in both hands. and position them underneath your chest.

With tightened glutes and an engaged core, bring your body towards the ground by bending your elbows till your chest touches the dumbbells. Extend your body to complete one rep. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help you build your triceps with unilateral movements, increased range of motion, and freedom of movement. These exercises can also aid in building bigger triceps with increased strength and muscle gain.

You can do a couple of stretches, such as overhead triceps stretch and triceps towel stretch, before doing these dumbbell workouts to avoid unwanted injury and overstraining the muscles. You should also follow the proper technique for these exercises.

