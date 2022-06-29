7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Muscular Biceps Like Flex Wheeler

Flex Wheeler is a retired IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilders) professional and a four-time winner of the Arnold Classic Championship. He has crafted a physique nothing short of tremendous by constantly pushing and challenging himself.

Arnold Schwarzenegger described Wheeler as one of the greatest bodybuilders he has known. Besides his muscular physique, Wheeler is also popular for the remarkable flexibility of his body. After retiring from bodybuilding, he returned to martial arts, something he dearly loves.

If you want to build muscular biceps like Flex Wheeler, here are seven exercises that you can do using a dumbbell to work your upper body.

Dumbbell Exercises for Muscular Biceps like Flex Wheeler

Gaining muscular biceps like Flex Wheeler is not an easy task, as it took him years of dedication and consistency to build such a massive physique. However, with a good nutritional program and a stringent training routine, you too can build chunky biceps.

1) Biceps Curl

One of the basic and simplest exercises to get muscular biceps like Flex Wheeler is the standard biceps curl. It can be considered an isolation exercise that solely emphasizes the biceps muscles along with preparing you for more advanced dumbbell exercises. This will also allow for an increased range of motion compared to the other exercises.

This dumbbell exercise will enable you to build muscular biceps by targeting the biceps brachii. Biceps curls will also help in building strength in elbow flexion and activating the muscles that are responsible for good grip strength. Additionally, it will improve your movement during exercises such as pull-ups and deadlifts.

2) Hammer Curl

This dumbbell exercise is one of the variations of bicep curl which targets three different muscles of the arm: long bicep head, brachioradialis, and brachialis. The grip positioning of the hammer curl will enable you to lift heavier weights and therefore add muscle mass to your biceps.

Besides increasing the strength and size of the biceps, hammer curls also provide a multitude of benefits, including wrist stability and muscle endurance.

3) Incline Bicep Curl

The incline bicep curl is one of the more comprehensive and advanced exercises that will help you build muscular biceps just like Flex Wheeler. This dumbbell exercise will target a much greater range of motion than the hammer and bicep curls.

Besides building bigger biceps, incline bicep curls will also help in activating the elbow flexor muscle along with building the grip strength. So, you should include this dumbbell exercise for bigger and more muscular biceps.

4) Zottman Curl

The Zottman curl is a dynamic dumbbell exercise for muscular biceps like Flex Wheeler as it combines both reverse and standard curls to increase the efficiency of the exercise. This exercise largely focuses on increasing the muscle mass of the forearms and biceps.

Additionally, the Zottman curl will also help in building the strength of your hand as well as working on the grip strength.

5) Step Back Biceps Curl

This dumbbell exercise is also one of the variations of biceps curl that will increase the tension in your biceps. Other than that, this dumbbell exercise will also enable you to build better core stability along with improving the balance and coordination of the body.

In this exercise, you have to assume the standing position of the bicep curl. When you bring the dumbbells towards the lower body, take a step back. Alternatively, when you bring the dumbbells towards the shoulders, reverse back to the original position. Some people also prefer doing lunges rather than taking a step back to increase the challenge.

6) Concentration Curl

The concentration curl will allow you to sculpt the front part of the upper arm and improve its functions for the same. This dumbbell exercise will mainly focus on developing the muscle power and strength of your biceps.

Concentration curls will also help in improving the body aesthetics. Therefore, you should include this dumbbell exercise in your workout routine to get muscular biceps like Flex Wheeler.

7) Dumbbell Spider Curl

This dumbbell exercise will require you to lay face down on an incline bench angled at forty-five degrees. It will help you build muscular biceps by targeting both heads of the brachii muscles. The exercise will keep the muscles of your arms in constant tension and provide for a fuller range of motion.

Takeaway

Building muscular biceps like Flex Wheeler will require a dedicated training regimen alongside the proper nutrition and consistency of the program. Don’t shy away from trying these dumbbell exercises just because they seem difficult.

Other than helping with the substantial growth of the biceps, exercise will also provide numerous other benefits such as stronger grip strength and power of the forearms.

