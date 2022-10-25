6 Best Exercises to Build Biceps Like Thor

Chris Hemsworth, who has the physique of a Greek God, has played the role of Thor. He's one of the fittest actors around, but the body part that has stood out most is his biceps.

To build biceps like Thor, you need to incorporate exercises that activate and engage the biceps. These exercises can also help in building strength in the upper body and enhancing pull movements.

Best Biceps Exercises

If you want to build biceps like Thor, here're the six most amazing and efficient exercises you should incorporate into your workout regimen:

1) Preacher Curl

Preacher curls are among the best biceps exercises because of the isolation movement they entail.

How should you do it?

Begin by positioning yourself on the preacher bench with your armpits on the edge of the sloped section.

Grasp the weight with an underhand grip, with your upper arms positioned on the bench, and arms straightened to the front.

Curl your weight upward so that the forearms are vertical.

Pause before reversing the movement and bringing the weight back to its original position. Repeat.

2) Arnold Press

Arnold press is a comprehensive exercise that can increase the mobility of the shoulders.

How should you do it?

Begin in the seated position on the bench with your feet pressed on the ground, and feet apart at hip distance.

Clutch a pair of dumbbells in both hands.

Keep your shoulders tall, with your shoulders stacked over your hips. Position the dumbbells just over your shoulders and palms angled to the body.

Directly press the dumbbells over your head in a smooth movement, and twist your hands so that the palms are opposite the body.

Repeat.

3) Barbell Row

Barbell rows can help in building a muscular and stronger back by engaging the arms and hips.

How should you do it?

Begin in a tall standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and the barbell loaded and placed in front of you.

Leaning from your waist, bend your knees, and clutch the barbell with both palms in an overhand grip.

Squeezing your shoulders, row the barbell, and bring it to your sternum. Lower the weight back to its starting position.

Repeat.

4) Hammer Curl

Hammer curls can activate both the lower and upper arms.

How should you do it?

Begin in an elongated standing position, with your knees aligned with the hips and back straight.

Grasp the dumbbells in both hands, and position them along the outer thighs.

While keeping the upper arms stationary, raise your forearms to bring the weight towards the shoulders, and pause for a second.

Return the weight back to its starting position, and repeat.

5) Lat Pull-down

It's an effective exercise to add greater muscle definition to the upper body and building a bigger back.

How should you do it?

Begin by assuming a seated position on the pull down bench, and clutch the bar in an overhand grip, with hands apart at shoulder distance.

Bring the bar downward till it's at the same level as your chin. Make sure to keep your upper body stationery and abdominals engaged.

Bring the bar back to its original position in a controlled movement. Repeat.

6) Chin-up

With greater emphasis on the biceps, chin-ups can not only help you build biceps but also help in building strength in the upper body.

How should you do it?

Begin by grasping the bar in an underhand grip, with your shoulders apart at hip distance. Keep your core tight, and back erect throughout the movement.

Once you're in a comfortable position, pull your body above the bar by contracting your biceps, with your back and elbows pointed towards the ground.

Once your chin is above the bar, pause for a moment before returning to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help build you biceps like Thor if performed regularly. However, you also need a lot of patience and dedication and do a few unconventional exercises, such as medicine ball slams and farmer's carry.

The above exercises also provide numerous benefits, like building strength in the upper body, improving pulling movements, better muscle definition, and more.

