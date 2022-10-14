6 Best Strength-Building Barbell Exercises

One of the best and effective ways to build strength is by incorporating barbell exercises into your workout routine.

These exercises target multiple muscle groups and joints at once, along with creating tension in the body with their different movement patterns. That helps build strength.

Barbell Exercises for Strength Building

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective barbell exercises to help build strength in the body:

1) Barbell Overhead Press

This is an old-school barbell exercise that can help in developing stronger back and overhead strength along with packing muscle in the deltoids.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming a tall standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Place the barbell on your upper chest in an overhand grip, with your palms placed wider than shoulder distance.

With engaged quads, abs, and glutes, drive the barbell straight towards the ceiling, and hold for a few moments.

Bring the barbell back to its starting position. Repeat.

2) Barbell Front Squat

This is an effective barbell exercise that can help boost upper back strength while applying less pressure on the spine.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming an elongated standing position, with the back erect, chest lifted, and legs apart at hip distance.

Position the barbell high up to the front of the shoulders, and ensure that the shoulders are down.

With your back neutral, descend into a squatting position by bending your knees and hinging down at your hips.

Make sure that the body does not lean forward in the movement.

Press your feet to assume a standing position. Repeat.

3) Barbell Lunge

Barbell lunges are some of the most underused barbell exercises that can help in building strength in the lower body.

How should you do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with a barbell positioned at the back of the shoulders, with feet slightly apart and back erect.

Keep your shoulder blade rolled back and down, keeping the core engaged throughout the movement.

Take a wide step forward with one leg, and bring your body to the floor till the front knee is angled at 90 degrees, and the rear knee is hovering just above the floor.

Bring your body to a standing position by pressing through your front leg. Repeat.

4) Barbell Overhead Carry

It's another fabulous barbell exercises that can help in enhancing the traps and upper back.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming a tall standing position, with the back completely straight and feet slightly apart.

Grab the barbell in a grip slightly wider than shoulder distance, and press it over your head.

In this position, the biceps should be tucked at the back of your ear, with your shoulders down and chest lifted.

With proper gait and balance, walk for a few yards before re-racking the barbell.

Repeat.

5) Barbell Hang Clean

The benefits of a barbell hang clean are improved upper back strength, greater power development, better muscular coordination, and more.

How should you do it?

Start off in a tall standing position, with your feet shoulder-distance apart.

Let the barbell hang in front of you at an arm’s length.

Drive your hips down and back till the weight is at about knee height.

With explosive movement, press onto your feet, and explosively bring the barbell to your collarbone.

In this position, make sure to keep the weight close to your body with your chest lifted.

Assume the initial position and repeat.

6) Barbell Good Morning

This is another underrated but highly effective barbell exercises that can help in building strength in the core and lower back.

How should you do it?

Start off in a tall standing position, with your feet apart at shoulder distance. and position the barbell on your traps in an overhand grip, with your palm facing the front.

Slightly bend your knees, and drive your hips to the back. Keep your chest lifted up and shoulders down in this position.

Fold the body from the hips above, and bring it to the front till it's almost parallel to the ground.

With engaged hamstrings and glutes, bring your body to a standing position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The barbell exercises listed above are some of the best and most effective to build strength. No other gym equipment can help you with a more dramatic increase in body strength.

Considering the numerous benefits provided by barbell exercises, you should include them in your regular workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes