6 Best Full-Body Barbell Exercises for Fat Loss

Full-body barbell exercises for fat loss might sound complicated, but that isn't the case at all. Barbell tends to be one of the most efficient equipment that you can incorporate into your workout routine, be it for fat loss or muscle gain.

The full-body barbell exercises will simultaneously target several muscle groups throughout your body, which will aid in shedding fat, strengthening muscles, toning the body, and enhancing posture. These exercises will boost the body's overall fitness level.

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective barbell exercises that you can do for fat loss.

Full-Body Barbell Exercises for Fat Loss

1) Barbell Good Morning

Barbell Good Morning is a decent exercise that will promote muscle gain in the body along with fat loss.

Start off in an elongated standing position while placing the barbell across your shoulders.

Next, lean your upper body in front of your hips until you feel a good stretch in your hamstrings.

Release and bring your upper body to the initial position. Make sure that you do not place too much strain on your back to avoid injuries and overstraining of the muscles.

Repeat.

2) Barbell Overhead Press

Barbell overhead press will effectively work on the muscles throughout the body along with toning and strengthening it. This exercise will help you get a shredded upper body.

Start off with your feet apart at shoulder distance while placing the barbell over your upper chest in a grip that is wider than the shoulder distance.

With a tightened lower body and midsection, drive the barbell straight towards the ceiling.

Pause for a couple of seconds at the upward position before lowering the weight back to the initial position with control.

3) Barbell Romanian Lift

The Barbell Romanian lift will aid in fat loss by burning a high amount of calories and boosting muscular hypertrophy.

Start off with your feet apart at the hip distance while the barbell is positioned right in front of your legs with extended arms and palms facing towards your body.

Bring the barbell towards the floor by bending your knees, hinging down at the hips, head neutral, and keeping your back upright as much as possible.

Raise the barbell back to the starting position.

Repeat.

4) Barbell Push Press

Barbell push press involves plyometric movement that will help with fat loss by burning a decent amount of calories along with building the strength and stability of the body.

Start off by standing in a tall and elongated position with a barbell over the front of your shoulders in a manner that your palms are facing away from your body.

Bend your knees to gain momentum before driving the barbell with force directly over your head until your hands are completely extended.

Lower the barbell back to the starting position across your shoulders.

Repeat.

5) Barbell Front Squats

Barbell front squats will help you get shredded by targeting your lower body and core region. This exercise will also help in enhancing the functional movement of the body as well as reducing the risk of lower back injuries.

Start off by clutching a barbell over your upper chest and your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Make sure that your back remains erect throughout the movement with your hips pushed back.

Descend into a squatting position by bending your knees and lowering your body towards the ground until your thighs are positioned parallel to the floor.

By pushing through your heels, come back to the standing position.

Repeat.

6) Barbell Bent Over Row

Barbell bent over row is one of the best exercises that you can do for fat loss. It will help in building significant strength and muscle in the body. This exercise will also help in enhancing grip strength.

Grasp the barbell with both your hands at shoulder distance at let it hang in front of your legs with your knees slightly bent.

Bring your body to about a forty-five degree angle by bending your hips.

Raise the barbell and bring it towards your stomach before lowering it back to the ground with control.

Repeat.

Make sure that your upper body remains still throughout the movement of the exercise.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned full-body barbell exercises can be easily included in the workout routine for fat loss. The compound movement of these barbell exercises will help in targeting several muscle groups in the body simultaneously, which will help in burning a decent amount of calories, boosting muscle gain, improving metabolism in the body, and so on.

However, it is advised to start the aforementioned full-body barbell exercises with a proper warm-up routine and finish off with an effective stretching routine to avoid getting hurt.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul