5 Best Exercises for Women to Build Muscles

Many factors impact the ability to build muscles in both men and women. That includes genetic factors such as body structure, age, and hormones as well as lifestyle factors, such as workout regimes and diets. The genetic factors can influence the overall body type and response to dieting and training.

There is often a misconception that it's much difficult for women to build muscles than men. However, with good awareness about the body and a proper workout routine, women can also build muscles.

Building muscles can provide several benefits to women. They include improved functional movement, reduced pain in the body, lesser injury risk, stronger bones, and more.

Best and Easy Exercises for Women to Build Muscles

Here are five of the best and easiest exercises women can do to build muscles and enhance their fitness:

1) Pull-up

Pull-ups are one of the easiest exercises women can do to build muscles and boost upper body strength. This is a compound exercises that targets the core, shoulders, back, and chest.

How to do it?

Grasp the pull-up bars with both hands shoulder-distance apart, with the palms facing away from the body. Keep your core engaged and shoulders rolled back throughout the exercise. Pull your body so that your chin comes over the bar. With control, bring your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Barbell Squat

Barbell squats can help build muscles and strengthen the core and lower body. There are different variations of squats you can do according to the muscles you want to target, such as front squats, goblet squats, and back squats.

How to do it?

Position a barbell on your rear shoulder muscles, with your feet shoulder-distance apart, neutral spine, and toes slightly pointing outward. Slowly descend into the squatting position as if aiming for an invisible chair by bending the knees and hinging down at the hips. Drive back to the starting position by pressing through your heels. Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Chest Press

The dumbbell chest press can help build muscle and strength in the upper body. This exercise can also help you get a more defined upper body by targeting the pectorals, triceps, and deltoids.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the floor, with your back flat and feet pressed onto the floor. Grab dumbbells in both hands, and straighten your arms upwards towards the ceiling. Slowly and with control, lower your arms till your elbows are almost close to the bench. With control, return to the starting position of the arms. Repeat.

4) Push-up

Push-ups are one of the most basic and effective exercises women can do to build their muscles. This exercise helps build significant strength in the upper body and core along with giving a more toned look to the body.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground, with your feet apart at a slightly wider than hip distance. Keep your core engaged and chest open throughout the exercise, with your body creating a straight line.

Lower your body towards the ground with your shoulders pointing out slightly. Bring your body back to its starting position by pressing yourself upwards. Repeat.

5) Barbell Deadlift

Barbell deadlifts are one of the purest forms of workout women can do to build their muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the elongated standing position with your legs apart at shoulder distance while grasping the barbell with both hands just outside the legs. Slowly and with control, lower the weight towards the ground before reversing the movement. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned workouts provide numerous benefits, such as a stronger body, better posture, enhanced functional movement, increased stability, and more. Building muscles in the body also helps improve metabolism, which is beneficial in burning calories.

However, it's important to couple strength training exercises with a nutritious diet and proper recovery of the muscles. That will ensure you do not overexert the muscles and also avoid unwanted injury. Also, assume proper stance for all the aforementioned exercises.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav