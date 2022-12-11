Kettlebell arm exercises are one of the best ways to train your arms and upper body simultaneously. These exercises are amongst the most versatile ways to work on different upper-body muscle groups.

The best thing about using a kettlebell in your workout is that it’s a free weight, and you can move it in every direction, unlike a barbell or other exercise machines that require it to be used in a set pattern.

When done correctly in the proper form, kettlebell arm exercises generally focus on the entire body and can be used for strength training and conditioning sessions. To help you get started with kettlebell training, here are some of the best exercises to add to your workout routine.

Kettlebell arm exercises for a strong upper body

1) Kettlebell overhead press

This exercise is one of the best kettlebell arm exercises that helps boost upper body strength and endurance. While doing this exercise, ensure that your legs are locked, and the kettlebell is pressed overhead by your lower body. This position will keep your body more balanced throughout the exercise.

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet at a hip distance and grab a kettlebell in each hand. Position and rest them at your shoulder level, with your palms facing straight and elbows bent.

Maintaining this position, press the kettlebell slowly overhead while straightening your elbows.

Keep your abs engaged and hips tucked as you lift your arms overhead.

From there, bend your elbows to lower the kettlebells to the initial position.

2) Kettlebell clean and press

The kettlebell clean and the press is also one of the best kettlebell arm exercises that target your arms and other upper body muscles and train your glutes, hamstrings, and quads. This exercise is excellent for boosting your full-body strength and stability.

To perform this exercise:

Position your feet at a shoulder-width and place a kettlebell straight in front of you on the floor.

Push your hips back, bend your knees, and grab the kettlebell with either hand.

From there, swing the kettlebell between your legs and immediately make a swinging motion up and forward. As you do this, allow your hips to push forward but keep your back straight. Once the kettlebell reaches above your stomach, pull it back and bring your hand underneath the weight to rest against your wrist.

Push the kettlebell up again but move it over your head until your arms get straight.

Reverse the movement and return to the start.

3) Kettlebell lateral raise

It is considered one of the best kettlebell arm exercises to target your deltoids, traps, chest, and forearms and is ideal for beginners.

To perform this exercise:

Hold a kettlebell in each hand and position them on the sides of your body.

With your upper body straight, slowly lift the weight to your sides while keeping the rest of your body stable.

As you lift the kettlebells, keep a slight bend in your elbows.

Now lower the kettlebells down and lift again.

4) Kettlebell bent-over row

This excellent exercise primarily targets the back but works on other upper-body muscle groups, including the lower and middle trapezius, latissimus dorsi, posterior deltoids, and rhomboids. Besides, the kettlebell bent-over row also works on hip and trunk stability.

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet flat and chest down towards your feet.

Hold a kettlebell in one hand and keep your opposite leg forward for more stability. Extend your weighted arm and keep your knees relaxed.

With your triceps and biceps muscles engaged, slowly row your weighted arm inward towards your ribs.

Lower your arm back down and repeat.

Switch your hands and continue the exercise.

5) Kettlebell floor press

The kettlebell floor press is one of the best kettlebell arm exercises that improve pressing strength and helps add muscle mass to the triceps. This exercise is ideal for people with shoulder sensitivity.

To perform this exercise:

Lie down flat on the floor and keep your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Hold a kettlebell in one hand and grip the kettlebell by your shoulder.

Extend your arm up towards your ceiling and pause at the top.

Slowly extend the weights back down to the start and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

So now that you know about these incredible kettlebell arm exercises, incorporate them into your upper body training session, and strengthen your muscles. While performing these exercises, however, be very careful with your form and keep your movements slow and controlled. This is particularly important for overhead pressing exercises.

