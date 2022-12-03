Want to squeeze in a quick arm workout? Well, a little space, a set of free weights, and a few standing arm exercises are all you need to hammer out a full-fledged arm workout session.

The benefits of having stronger, well-toned arms extend beyond appearances. Strong arms boost your self-confidence, reduce your chances of injuries, promote good posture, and improve your upper body strength. Plus, they protect your bones and prevent possible strains and injuries in the future.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the five best standing arm exercises you can do at home or the gym. No matter your fitness level or gender, adding the following exercises to your routine is sure to speed up your arm toning process.

While push-ups, concentration curls, shoulder presses, and other seated exercises are great for strengthening the arms, standing arm exercises are highly effective and convenient.

These standing arm exercises can be done anywhere without the need for a bench. They offer excellent results in terms of muscle-building, toning, and strengthening.

1) Bicep curls

One of the best standing arm exercises, bicep curls are a quintessential workout. Along with toning, this exercise strengthens the front side of the arm and makes the muscles more flexible and well-functioning.

Follow these instructions to do this exercise correctly:

Stand tall with your back straight and grab a dumbbell in each hand. Position your arms straight by your sides.

With your elbows close to your body, curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders, but do not allow your arms to swing.

Lower the dumbbells and repeat the exercise.

Complete three sets of 10 reps.

2) Lateral raises

The lateral raise is a deltoid isolation exercise that strengthens and tones the arms and stabilizes your entire upper body. Practicing this exercise daily makes movements involving pulling, pushing, and overhead motions pain-free and easier.

Follow these instructions to do this exercise correctly:

Stand upright with your knees slightly bent. Grab a dumbbell in each hand and allow your arms to hang alongside your body. Ensure that your palms are facing in.

With a slight bent in your elbows, lift the dumbbells out to the sides and continue to lift them until they reach your shoulder level. Lower your arms back down to their initial position.

Complete three sets of 12 reps.

3) Bent-over dumbbell rows

The bent-over row is a great standing arm exercise that can be done either using dumbbells or a barbell. It targets the arms but also works on improving your back muscles and hip stability.

Follow these instructions to do this exercise correctly:

Start the exercise by holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing inward.

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bend your upper body forward at your waist.

With your core tight and back straight, pull the dumbbells up towards your waist while engaging your back muscles.

Hold the position at the waist. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to their start.

Complete three sets of 10 reps.

4) Inverted curls to front press

Inverted curl to front press is another beneficial exercise to target your shoulders and biceps. It involves a standard bicep curl, chest press, and front raise.

Follow these instructions to do this exercise correctly:

With your feet hip-width apart, stand straight while holding a dumbbell in each hand. Position your arms in front of your thighs with your palms facing inward.

Bend your elbows by the sides and start to slowly curl the dumbbells up.

With your abs engaged, extend your arms straight out with your palms facing the floor and bend your elbows back to the sides. Lower the dumbbells to the start and repeat.

Complete three sets of 10 reps.

5) Triceps kickback

The triceps kickback is a great standing arm exercise that targets the triceps. It isolates and tones the triceps.

Follow these instructions to do this exercise correctly:

With your feet at a hip distance, stand tall and hold a dumbbell in both hands with your palms facing your body.

Bend your knees slightly and hinge from your hips so that your upper body is parallel to the floor.

Bend your elbows and bring the dumbbells up to the sides of your chest. Extend your arms behind you while ensuring that your elbows stay close to the sides of your body.

Return to the initial position. Complete three sets of 10 reps.

Summary

Training your arms with the help of the aforementioned standing arm exercises has many advantages. These exercises tone your arms, boost muscle strength, and help you attain muscle mass. Most importantly, they reduce your risk of injury and help maintain a well-balanced upper body.

While practicing the given standing arm exercises, however, be very careful with your form and choose the right weight. Don't opt for heavyweights too soon. Instead, go slow and challenge yourself gradually as you gain strength.

