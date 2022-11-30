Does your desk job require you to sit all day in front of the computer? If yes, you might have already experienced shoulder pain, aggravated by poor posture and muscle tightness.

Sitting in front of the computer for hours not only makes the shoulders stiff and painful but also causes other extreme discomforts. It makes you feel lazy and lethargic, leads to back and shoulder pain, and in some cases, even contributes to misalignment of the spine. Moreover, it causes accumulation of fat in the stomach and waist and leads to neck humps too.

The good news is that regular practice of specific shoulder exercises can counteract the negative impact of sitting all day. The following shoulder exercises can stretch and strengthen your muscles, giving you relief from pain and muscle stiffness.

Best Shoulder Exercises

Sitting all day in the same position can lead to muscle strain being placed on the bones and joints, causing a pinching sensation, pain, and weakness. The following five exercises can gently stretch your shoulder muscles, release tightness, and make you feel much better and more energetic. Let's get started:

1) Band pull apart

Band pull aparts are one of the easiest shoulder exercises you can do to give your muscles a gentle stretch after a long hectic day.

The primary muscles targeted in this exercise are the shoulders, rotator cuffs, trapezius, and rhomboids. This exercise is generally done using a resistance band, but if you don’t have one, use a nylon cloth or a large towel.

To do the exercise:

Stand tall with your feet at hip distance. Hold each end of the resistance band with your hands using an underhand grip, and keep your hands at shoulder width.

With your shoulder blades and neck relaxed and core muscles engaged, reach your arms straight in the front, and start to pull the band as far as you can.

Bring the band back to the centre and repeat.

Do three sets of ten reps. Hold each rep for at least ten seconds.

2) Seated spinal rotation

This is another great shoulder exercise that can be easily done while sitting in an office chair.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight on a chair with your back stable. Cross both arms in front of your chest, and position them on your shoulders.

With your torso extended tall, rotate towards your right and then towards your left. As you rotate, you should feel a good stretch in your shoulders and mid-back.

Repeat the exercise 15 times.

3) Wall push-up

Wall push-ups are a beginner-level variation of the standard push-up exercise and are considered one of the best shoulder exercises to alleviate stiffness. Along with the shoulders, this exercise targets the arms, chest, and core too.

To do the exercise:

Stand facing a wall, and keep one-hand distance between your chest and the wall.

Lean towards it, and place your hands at shoulder-width distance on the wall.

Press your palms firmly, and lower your chest towards the wall while keeping your abs tight and legs stable.

Push back up slowly till your arms get straight, and repeat the exercise.

Complete 15 reps.

4) Crossbody stretch

The crossbody stretch is another effective shoulder exercises that can be done anywhere. It can help relieve shoulder and neck tightness and ease back pain too.

To do the exercise:

Sit or stand with a straight posture, and bring one hand across your chest.

Use your opposite hand to gently pull your arm closer towards your chest. As you do that, ensure that your shoulders are facing forward, and your chest is stable.

Hold the position, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

5) Extended puppy pose

The extended puppy pose is a great yoga exercise to stretch and strengthen the shoulders. It targets the arm and lengthens the spine too.

To do the exercise:

Get on all fours, with your spine straight and shoulders directly above your wrists.

Walk your hands forward, and curl your toes under. Push your hips back towards your knees, and do not allow your elbows to get in contact with the floor.

Bring your head down towards the floor, and let your neck stay in a relaxed position. Keep your lower back slightly curved, and feel the stretch through your arms.

Hold the position for ten long breaths, and release.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned shoulder exercises are safe and can be performed by anyone, avoid them if you have severe pain or injury in your shoulders.

Do not overstretch, and remember to keep your movements slow and controlled. Most importantly: be consistent with your practice, and gradually work your way up to see great changes in the strength and flexibility of your muscles.

