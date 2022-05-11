What Causes Low Energy? Here Are 7 Superfoods to Get a Quick Boost of Energy

If you are always feeling exhausted or fatigued, there are several things that could be aggravating your lack of energy. This includes not consuming enough essential vitamins, eating too much sugar, consuming too much alcohol, eating large meals as well as high-stress levels. Additionally, certain health conditions can also trigger feelings of fatigue and low energy, including;

Depression

Kidney infection

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Anemia

Diabetes

Thyroid

Fibromyalgia, etc.

If you are suffering from regular low energy levels, it is best to consult a doctor to seek guidance. However, to get a quick boost of energy, there are certain superfoods that you may eat and feel energized and activated.

What are superfoods?

Superfoods are basically vegetables and fruits that are loaded with health-promoting and essential nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and more.

Here are some of the best superfoods to eat when you feel low on energy.

1.) Avocados:

Avocados are referred to as superfoods for good reasons. They are one of the most versatile and nutritious fruits that you can eat. Rich in vitamin B6, avocados help improve your nervous system and brain cells, and promote a healthy immune system. Vitamin B6 is one of the major energy boosting groups of vitamins and aids in the metabolism of carbs, fats and proteins. It also promotes the development of hemoglobin and white blood cells and is very helpful in reducing stress and anxiety.

Avocados also contain phytochemicals and antioxidants which further help in preventing cancer. You can slice them and add them to your salad or make a delicious avocado smoothie for a quick energy booster.

2.) Bananas:

One of the best fruits known to boost energy, bananas have complex carbohydrates that act as long chains of sugar molecules. This means that bananas take longer to break down and sustain energy levels for a more extended period. They are a great source of potassium and are also filling. You may eat a banana fresh as it is, or add it to your pancakes or shakes.

3.) Oats:

Another food that is known to improve energy levels is oats. There are many health advantages of eating oats. From keeping your energy levels up to being an ideal breakfast choice, oats will help keep you full for longer and give you a quick boost of energy in no time.

Oats also have a low glycaemic index, meaning they’ll help you get slower energy releases for a longer period of time. You may simply eat plain rolled oats without any sugar or add them to yogurt or pancakes.

4.) Beetroot:

Beetroot is an overlooked vegetable, but you must include it on your lunch plate every day. The nitrates present in the beetroot help boost your energy and also improves your overall athletic performance. It enhances blood flow and improves the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to your working muscles. Plus, beetroots are also good for increasing your brainpower. You can add beetroot to your salad or roast it with some rosemary.

5.) Eggs:

Eggs are another superfood that is best for boosting energy. They are a good source of vitamin B12, build red blood cells and also help your body develop folic acid. Eggs also have choline, which is an essential nutrient used to promote alertness. You should eat at least 2 boiled eggs for breakfast, or simply add them to your salad.

6.) Nuts:

Nuts are excellent foods that give a quick boost of energy. Though high in fat, they are extremely healthy and nutritious. Nuts such as walnuts, almonds and cashews contain fatty acids that enter chemical reactions within your body and can further be used to boost energy.

They are also high in protein, meaning they can fill and help control your hunger cravings. You may go for unsalted varieties of these nuts as they are healthier and do not contain excessive salt. Eat a handful of nuts every day as a snack or add them to your curry or salad.

7.) Chia seeds:

Chia seeds are also a wonderful source of prolonged energy due to their carb, fiber and healthy fat content. Two tablespoons of chia seeds provide approximately 24 grams of carbs and up to 5 grams of omega-3s, which are healthy for your heart and contain anti-inflammatory properties.

Various studies have shown that eating chia seeds in moderate quantities offers as much energy as any other sports drink. You can drink chia seeds infused with water in the morning or add them to your smoothie or yogurt.

Summary:

Being mindful of what you are eating can be an effective and healthy way to boost your energy. While all foods can give you the required energy, having wholesome foods rich in all essential nutrients and complex carbs may be one of the best ways to avoid fatigue and tiredness throughout the day. Nevertheless, make sure to talk to a doctor if you are experiencing prolonged fatigue and exhaustion.

