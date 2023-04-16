Are beets good for you? Health benefits and recipes

Are beets good for you? Also known as beetroots, they're one of the most popularly consumed root vegetables across the world.

Beets are generally red in color and have an earthy flavor. They're known to be a good source of several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They can be consumed raw, cooked or even pressed into juice.

In this article, we look into the nutritional profile and health benefits that make beets good for you and some interesting ways to eat beets.

What makes beets good for you? Nutritional profile

The impressive nutritional profile makes beets good for you. (Image via Unsplash/Melissa LeGette)

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of beets contain:

Calories: 44 kcal

44 kcal Protein: 1.7 grams

1.7 grams Fat: 0.2 grams

0.2 grams Carbs: 10 grams

10 grams Fiber: 2 grams

2 grams Folate: 20% of the Daily Value (DV)

20% of the Daily Value (DV) Manganese: 14% of the DV

14% of the DV Copper: 8% of the DV

8% of the DV Potassium: 7% of the DV

7% of the DV Magnesium: 6% of the DV

6% of the DV Vitamin C: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Vitamin B6: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Iron: 4% of the DV

Beets are among the moderate-carb vegetables and can be included in moderation.

Beet juice benefits are known by many. It's a refreshing drink that provides many micronutrients. High levels of folate and manganese make beets good for you. Fresh beetroots are preferred due to their health benefits.

Benefits of eating beets

The beneficial compounds and nutrients in beets are associated with various health benefits. The most studied and evidence-based benefits that make beets good for you are listed below:

1) Can reduce blood pressure

A random trial conducted by the William Harvey Research Institute has found that beets and beet juice might help reduce blood pressure.

Consuming about 250 ml of beetroot juice daily helps produce enough nitric oxide in the blood. Nitric oxide dilates the blood vessels, lowering blood pressure. This unique property makes beets good for you.

2) Prevents cognitive decline

Beneficial compounds in beets can prevent certain neurodegenerative disorders. These compounds make beets good for you.

Several studies in the journal Nitric Oxide have associated a high nitrate diet with improved brain performance. Consumption of beets can also improve memory.

3) May prevent cancer

Beetroots contain a compound known as betalain, which imparts the characteristic red color to the vegetable.

Research conducted at Universidad de Murcia, Spain, using cancer cell lines, has indicated chemo-preventive properties of betalain. Potential cancer-preventing properties make beets good for you.

What is the best way to eat beets?

Beets can be had raw as a salad or cooked along with other vegetables. Beetroot juice is quite popular among juice cleanse diets as well.

Try out an easy and simple mocktail using the recipe below:

Ingredients

1 small Beetroot

1 medium carrot

1 large green apple

2 stalks of celery

1/2 lemon

1/2 inch of fresh ginger, peeled

Instructions

Wash all vegetables and fruits to remove any dirt, and pat dry them.

Peel and cut the beetroot into small pieces. Cut the apple into small pieces, and discard the seeds. Cut the carrot and celery into long pieces.

Add the beetroot, apple, carrot, celery and ginger one by one, through the juicer, or put them all together in the blender. Do not add the lemon.

Squeeze the lemon into the juice, and stir well. Strain, if required.

Pour it into juice glasses, and serve chilled.

Their versatility of use makes beets good for you. You can also cook beetroot and make yourself a delicious dish using the following recipe:

Ingredients

Six to eight small beets

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Sherry vinegar or balsamic vinegar, for drizzling

Lemon juice, to taste

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Place each beet on foil, and drizzle with olive oil and pinches of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Wrap the beets in the foil, and roast on a baking tray for 35 to 60 minutes, or till it's soft and fork-tender.

Slice the beets into chunks, and place them in a bowl. Drizzle olive oil, lemon juice and sherry vinegar.

Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Is it ok to eat beets every day?

Beets are versatile and can be consumed in various ways. (Image via Unsplash/Farhad Ibrahimzade)

When had in moderation, it's completely okay to have beets every day. They're moderate-carb vegetables, and their impressive nutritional profile makes beets good for you.

They're also among the nutrient-dense vegetables to include in diet. However, beets should be avoided if you're allergic to them.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes